‘Breaking Bad’ Star in ‘Deep Despair’ Over Death of TV Son
RJ Mitte died at age 34.
Bryan Cranston is mourning the death of his Breaking Bad co-star and on-screen son, RJ Mitte.
The actor wrote an emotional tribute to Mitte, who died at age 34 on Monday in Brownsville, Texas. His representative confirmed to People that the star died by suicide.
“I’m in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad has died,” Cranston wrote on Instagram. “I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm. Born with Cerebral Palsy, he never – ever – allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. He met the demanding shooting schedule head on with great determination.”
“Always listening to the advice that his TV parents (Anna Gunn and myself) gave him – but being a teenager, sometimes mischievously ignoring the counsel in order to learn the hard way…” the Emmy-winning actor continued.
“He was one of the stars of a hit TV show – but still a kid. That kid was pretty raw when we started shooting the pilot in February of 2007, but little by little we watched him grow into a really fine actor. He parlayed his experience on the show to be a vocal advocate for performers with disabilities, and was the head of a philanthropic organization with a focus on helping the disabled community. All that promise and potential now is such a loss.”
Cranston, 70, said it is “especially devastating to hear that he took his own life.”
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“Why? We were texting each other just a few weeks ago – figuring out when we could meet for lunch. I don’t know if that lunch would have changed his future,” he wrote. “But I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed… I’ll miss you, son.”
From 2008 to 2013, Mitte played Walter White Jr., the son of Cranston’s character, Walter White, and Anna Gunn’s character, Skyler White, on Breaking Bad. The AMC show is frequently cited as the greatest TV series of all time.
Mirroring his own real-life diagnosis, Mitte’s character on the show also had cerebral palsy. His performance was called “a breakthrough for disability representation” by Variety.
The star was a committed philanthropist and advocate, serving as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s, in addition to serving as the president of the Mitte Foundation, a community-based nonprofit.
Other co-stars and colleagues paid tribute to Mitte. Dean Norris, who played Mitte’s character’s uncle, Hank Schrader, on the series, wrote on Instagram, “Though RJ didn’t play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set. He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed. This is so heartbreaking, I can’t believe it. Thinking of him and his family.”
Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman on Breaking Bad, said in a statement, “I am at a loss. I am heartbroken over this news. RJ, I love you my friend. You will be missed.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
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