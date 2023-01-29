British PM Rishi Sunak Sacks Tory Chairman Nadhim Zahawi Over Tax Scandal
‘SERIOUS BREACH’
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has sacked Nadhim Zahawi, chairman of the Tory Party, over a “serious breach of the ministerial code” relating to how Zahawi failed to be honest about his tax affairs. An investigation carried out by independent ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus outlined seven breaches of the ministerial code by Zahawi. In firing him, Sunak wrote to Zahawi, “Following the completion of the independent adviser’s investigation it is clear that there has been a serious breach of the ministerial code. I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position in His Majesty’s government.”
Zahawi failed to disclose an HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) investigation into his tax affairs, including how he had reached a reported £4.8 million ($5.9 million) settlement with HMRC, which included a reported £1.1 million ($1.4 million) penalty for tax avoidance. Zahawi did not reveal the investigation when he was promoted to be Chancellor under then-PM Boris Johnson. Sunak is reportedly “livid” at the controversy, and the negative headlines about ministerial dishonesty it has generated.