POINTS OF LIGHT Bush Family Member Goes Nuclear on Trump and Snubs MAGA Pick The son and brother of two Republican presidents has crossed party lines. Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

A member of the Bush political dynasty has launched a devastating attack on Donald Trump—and crossed party lines to vote against his scandal-hit handpicked Senate candidate.

Neil Bush, 71, the younger brother of former President George W. Bush and son of former President George H.W. Bush, revealed late Tuesday that he had voted for Democrat James Talarico rather than Trump-backed Republican Ken Paxton in the fiercely contested Texas Senate race.

The extraordinary intervention saw Bush condemn Trump’s “enormous damage” to the GOP—and accuse Paxton of attempting to help the president overturn the 2020 election.

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“I have been a Republican for most of my life, and I still believe deeply in many traditional Republican principles,” Bush wrote in a lengthy but measured Facebook post. “But character matters more than party affiliation.”

Neil Bush is backing James Talarico in Texas. Facebook/Neil Bush

He used a rare political Facebook post to criticize Donald Trump and Ken Paxton. Facebook/Neil Bush

He’s the second member of the Bush family to back Talarico, after George W. Bush’s daughter, Barbara, was revealed to have made a $2,500 donation to the Democrat’s campaign,

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The Bushes’ endorsement comes as Paxton, 63, struggles against an insurgent Talarico, 37, in what is likely to be a decisive battle as the GOP seeks to hold the Senate.

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Neil Bush, who said he usually avoids making public political declarations on the social media site, explained that he had decided to break his silence because the stakes were so high in the Nov. 3 election.

Neil Bush (third from left, with his family including the late George H. W. Bush) has made his feelings clear. Facebook/Neil Bush

“More broadly, I believe Donald Trump and those who have enabled him have done enormous damage to the Republican Party,” he wrote. “I worry about a political culture in which loyalty to an individual takes precedence over loyalty to principle, and where those who hold power begin to believe they are no longer accountable.”

The post was especially striking given the Bush family’s political history in Texas. Bush previously lived directly across the street from his parents in Houston’s affluent Tanglewood area, according to a 2018 news report.

His father, who died in 2018, served as president from 1989 to 1993, while his brother occupied the White House from 2001 to 2009.

Neil Bush—pictured here with Alexis Wilkins, now engaged to FBI Director Kash Patel, in 2015—revealed he has abandoned the GOP under Trump. Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for generationOn

Bush singled out Paxton’s attempt to challenge Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory as a major reason for abandoning the Republican nominee. As Texas attorney general, Paxton launched a legal challenge against the results in four battleground states, although the Supreme Court rejected the case after ruling that Texas lacked standing to bring it.

Bush also noted Paxton’s 2023 impeachment by the Republican-controlled Texas House, which ended in the state Senate’s acquittal of him.

The latest RealClearPolling average puts Talarico ahead by 48.5 percent to 46.3 percent. A CBS News survey conducted October 8–16 gave the Democrat a narrow 51–49 percent advantage, within the margin of error.

George and Barbara Bush pose with children Neil, George W., Jeb and Marvin Bush in 1956. Getty Images

Paxton has also avoided debating Talarico despite his campaign previously indicating that the candidates would meet. Talarico accepted multiple debate invitations, including a proposed Fox News encounter, while Paxton refuses to commit, citing a range of reasons. He also declined to join his opponent at a nationally televised CNN town hall last Wednesday.

Trump added to the pressure earlier this month by publicly calling for a debate, despite Paxton’s clear reluctance.

Paxton is up against James Talarico. Joel Angel Juarez/REUTERS

The Daily Beast has reported that Paxton is also facing a rebellion among traditionally Republican suburban women troubled by his personal scandals and questions about his character.

His troubles have continued despite Trump’s personal intervention. The president appeared at an Oct. 7 rally in San Antonio to promote Paxton’s candidacy. He attacked Talarico, whom he has repeatedly mocked, including by making baseless claims about his sexuality.

Paxton is struggling, and Trump isn’t helping. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

But Bush praised the Democrat’s character, faith, and willingness to work with political opponents. “I’ve never met James Talarico, but I have been enormously impressed by the way he approaches complicated and controversial issues,” he wrote. “He speaks with respect, seeks common ground, and seems genuinely interested in bringing people together rather than driving them apart.”

Bush said his vote was not only a rejection of Paxton but a desire for a more positive approach to governing. “Today, I voted against a style of politics that I believe has damaged our country,” he concluded. “More importantly, I voted for the kind of character and leadership I hope will help heal it.”

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The Daily Beast has approached Bush, Paxton, Talarico, the White House, and the Republican National Committee for comment.

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