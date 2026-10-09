 Skip to main content
RAGIN’ CAJUN

Carville Says Trump Aides Must Do One Thing by November

“I’m through giving advice to you people because you’re too motherf-----g hardheaded,” the legendary strategist raged.

By Leigh Kimmins

Veteran political strategist James Carville has delivered some foul-mouthed wisdom for aides of President Donald Trump ahead of the midterm elections.

He began by citing Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle’s alleged efforts to get a MAGA donor to pay her $100,000 American Express bill without leaving a paper trail, before offering broader advice to White House staff.

Speaking on the Politics War Room podcast, Carville, 81, said White House operatives and Republican politicians who ignore his counsel will soon pay for it, as the “sugar t-t is gonna be so dry on November 4th.”

James Carville attends The New York Times DealBook Summit 2025 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 03, 2025 in New York City.
SPITTING FIRE

Carville Says Only Two Brutal Reasons Explain Trump’s Antics

Leigh Kimmins

“Your future is not the sugar t-t,” he warned. “Your future is put your right hand in the air and testify. And don’t lie, because they’ll put your a-- in jail.”

He added: “You better get right fast. You better leak. You better do everything that you can to get right because the ice pick cometh.”

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House on September 26, 2026, in Washington, DC.

Carville called Trump a “fat s--t.”

Aaron Schwartz/Aaron Schwartz, Getty Images

Guilfoyle’s alleged donor, former lawyer Eric Deters, provided a 150-page document stacked with alleged evidence about his dealings with her, including messages where she allegedly ripped into her ex Donald Trump Jr.’s new wife, Bettina Anderson, in foul-mouthed text messages. Guilfoyle’s lawyer has questioned the texts’ authenticity.

“So I’m, I’m tired of telling you, Kimberly [Guilfoyle], I’m tired of telling you assh---s in the White House. You people got a little bit of time between now and November 3rd to try to get yourself right,” Carville continued.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the National Chair of the "Trump Victory Finance Committee" and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., delivers a pre-recorded speech to the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention from Washington, U.S., August 24, 2020.

Carville referenced Kimberly Guilfoyle’s troubles.

KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

He said: “I’m through giving advice to you people because you’re too motherf-----g hardheaded.”

Continuing his vibrant metaphor, he said: “That sugar t-t is gonna be so dry on November 4th, you’re gonna think you’re in the middle of the goddamn, not the Sahara Desert, what’s that one in northern Chile? The whatever that is, the driest place on earth. There ain’t nothing gonna be left in that sugar t-t.”

Scientists say the Atacama Desert in northern Chile is the world’s driest non-polar region.

Carville, nicknamed the Ragin’ Cajun during his early career as a political operative, then turned his fire on President Trump. “This fat s--t president we got, he don’t even know where he is. Can’t you look at, can’t you look at the guy and see that? You got awful circulation problems, incontinence problems, every kind of problem you can have,” he said.

Carville also gave a stark warning. “Your future is dim, really dim. It’s legal fees, testimony, court proceedings. That’s all you’re gonna have. And I’ve told you this for the last motherf-----g time, all right?” he said.

IMG_20160406_153557743_z6un5k

The Atacama Desert in northern Chile, one of the driest and harshest environments on Earth.

Melissa Aguilar

“James Carville is a stone-cold loser who suffers from a severe and incurable disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome, and it has completely rotted his peanut-sized brain,” Davis Ingle told the Daily Beast, using a recycled comment.

Earlier this week, Carville suggested that there are only two logical reasons for the president’s increasingly erratic behavior heading into the midterm elections.

“Is Trump trying to lose? I mean, there’s nothing that he does that’s consistent with trying to win,” he said.

Carville emphasized that Trump remains “the central issue in the campaign” and “dominates everything,” but admitted he is baffled by the president’s political instincts.

“Does he just want to screw the congressional Republicans? Does he hate ’em? I don’t know,” Carville continued.

“It might be that he’s just out of his god---n mind,” Carville posited. “Who knows? But he is a man of real grievances, and this behavior, the only thing that could really explain it is that he’s clinically insane, or he wants the Republicans to lose. I don’t think there’s any other explanation for it.”

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Leigh Kimmins
Leigh KimminsReporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW