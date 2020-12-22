Cayman Islands Reduces Prison Sentence for Georgia College Student Who Broke COVID Protocol to See BF Jet Ski

Read it at BuzzFeed News
An 18-year-old woman from Georgia who was sentenced to prison in the Cayman Islands for breaking quarantine to see her boyfriend participate in a jet-skiing competition had her sentence halved on Tuesday. Skylar Mack, 18, was originally facing four months in prison for leaving her residence during her mandatory 14-day quarantine. Her boyfriend, Vanjae Ramgeet, a resident of the islands, also faced the same sentence for aiding and abetting her. They both will now serve two months in prison.
On Monday, Mack’s family said they were personally appealing to President Trump for help. According to BuzzFeed News, the State Department said it was aware of the case on Monday, but had no further comment.