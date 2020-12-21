CHEAT SHEET
Family of Teen Jailed in Cayman Islands for COVID-19 Violations Asks Trump for Help
The family of an American teenager jailed in the Cayman Islands for breaking COVID-19 protocols to attend a jet skiing competition is now appealing directly to President Trump for help, NBC News reported Monday. Skylar Mack, 18, did not participate in the mandatory 14-day isolation period before visiting the islands to cheer on her boyfriend, Vanjae Ramgeet, 24, as he participated in the competition. “She knows she made a mistake,” Mack’s grandmother, Jeanne Mack, said on NBC’s Today show on Monday. “She owns up to that, but she’s pretty hysterical right now.” Mack, a pre-med student at Mercer University in Georgia, is currently serving a four-month sentence.