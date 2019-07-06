Charges Against Marshae Jones for Fetus’ Death Officially Dismissed

The indictment against Marshae Jones, who was charged with the death of her own fetus after she was shot in the stomach, has been officially dismissed. A court filing on Saturday shows an Alabama judge granted the move by prosecutors to toss the case—which caused a public uproar. A grand jury found that Jones was responsible for the death of the fetus because she allegedly initiated the fight that led another woman to shoot her. The case reignited debate over fetal personhood laws, which grant fetuses the same rights as all other citizens.