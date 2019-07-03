Marshae Jones, Alabama Woman Indicted for Death of Her Fetus, Won’t Be Prosecuted

An Alabama prosecutor announced Wednesday that she will not prosecute Marshae Jones, the Alabama woman charged in the death of her fetus after she was shot in the stomach.

Jefferson County District Attorney Lynneice Washington said it would not be in the interest of justice to pursue charges against the grieving 28-year-old in what she called a "disturbing and heartbreaking case."

Jones's attorneys said they were pleased with the decision, which they had requested in a motion to dismiss earlier this week.

"The District Attorney’s decision will help Marshae continue to heal from this tragic event and work to rebuild her life in a positive and productive way," a spokesperson for White Arnold & Dowd said in a statement. "She moves forward with enormous gratitude for the support she and her family have received during this challenging time."

The announcement was the latest development in a case that has re-ignited debate over fetal personhood laws, which grant fetuses the same rights as all other citizens. Alabama is one of 38 states that allow fetuses to be classified as victims in homicides or assaults, and a recent constitutional amendment makes it state policy to “recognize and support the sanctity of unborn life and the rights of unborn children.”

Women’s rights groups argue these laws only serve to criminalize any woman who loses her pregnancy, no matter the circumstance.

Jones, 28, was five months pregnant when coworker Ebony Jamison allegedly shot her in the stomach during an argument in the parking lot of a local Dollar Tree in December. She suffered a miscarriage soon after. Police at the time said the fight was over a male coworker, and that Jones initiated the dispute and Jamison shot her in self-defense.

Police initially charged Jamison with manslaughter, but a grand jury declined to indict her and indicted Jones instead. The panel ruled that Jones, who has no criminal record, had intentionally caused the death of her unborn child by initiating the fight “knowing she was five months pregnant.”

Jones’ attorneys pushed back, arguing that Alabama law does not allow for the prosecution of a woman for manslaughter in relation to her unborn child. They contend the state had illegally expanded criminal statutes by creating a new crime of “transferred intent manslaughter” in order to charge their client.

“The bottom line is that the doctrine of transferred intent is not applicable to a charge of manslaughter and has never been recognized as such by Alabama statutory or case law,” they said in a motion filed Monday.

“Furthermore,” they added, “it defies reason and logic to believe that Ms. Jones should have known that Ms. Jemison would use deadly physical force against her and thereby cause the death of her unborn child.”

Alabama has been at the forefront of pushing fetal personhood rights, starting with the constitutional amendment passed in 2018. This May, the state passed a near-total ban on abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest—the strictest in the country. Two months earlier, a judge allowed a man to sue Planned Parenthood on behalf of his ex-girlfriend’s aborted embryo.

Women’s rights groups have long warned that such developments would lead to cases like Jones’s, in which women are held responsible for losing their pregnancies. More than 600 women have been charged with crimes related to their pregnancies in Alabama since 2005, Nancy Rosenbloom, the director of legal advocacy at the National Advocates for Pregnant Women, told The Huffington Post.