'TOO THIN' Oscar Winner’s Photos Go Viral Over Concerns She’s ‘Too Thin’ The 51-year-old star has sparked fresh worries about her figure. Reuters/Getty Images

Charlize Theron’s red-carpet appearance has raised alarms among her fans, who worry that the star is now “too thin.”

The 51-year-old Oscar winner attended the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 15, wearing a scarlet Tom Ford gown.

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The dramatic design featured a deep V-neckline, exposing a pointy red leather bra and the actress’s entire back.

Charlize Theron at the 17th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Hairstylist Shay Ashual slicked her dirty-blonde hair into a tight bun, drawing attention to the bright-red lip color that makeup artist Kate Lee used to coordinate with Theron’s face and her Tom Ford frock.

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To complement the dramatic satin shade, Lee dusted a paper-thin veil of blush along Theron’s cheekbones and swiped barely there peach eyeshadow on her lids, embracing the bare-lash look revived by Gen Z celebrities including Zendaya and FKA twigs.

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Stylist Leslie Fremar accessorized the Mad Max: Fury Road star’s ensemble with linear drop diamond earrings, statement rings, and strappy black pumps.

Charlize Theron wore a minimal makeup look at the Governors Awards held in Los Angeles on November 15, 2026. Gilbert Flores/Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Several outlets shared videos of the South African star posing for photos on the red carpet. Critics expressed concern about her slim frame, calling her “too thin.”

“She needs to eat a bit more…I like her athletic build,” one commenter said.

“Everybody is too thin. They’re all starting to look the same. Pity,” another added.

Several commenters raised concerns about actress Charlize Theron's red-carpet appearance in Los Angeles on Nov. 15. X

The actress also received backlash over her dress, with commenters calling it “ridiculous” and “vulgar.”

“I don’t get the whole walking around in a bra thing,” one person wrote.

“This is appalling. I always thought she had class,” added another person.

Actress Charlize Theron poses with her Oscar for Best Actress during the 76th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater on February 29, 2004, in Hollywood, California. Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Others came to her defense, writing, “The pointy red statement bra we didn’t know we needed until Charlize.”

Theron previously faced scrutiny over her weight after a red carpet video of her at the July 6 Paris premiere of The Odyssey went viral, with commenters wondering whether she was using a GLP-1 drug for weight loss.

Theron has been open about undergoing dramatic physical transformations for previous film roles, including gaining about 30 pounds for the 2003 film Monster and 50 pounds for the 2018 film Tully.

Actress Charlize Theron shaved off her eyebrows, wore prosthetic teeth and tons of blotchy makeup, and gained 30 pounds for the 2003 film "Monster." Evan Agostini / AP Photo; Newmarket / Everett

In April, she said on the Will & Woody podcast that gaining weight for Monster was “the hardest thing” she’s done to her body.

Her portrayal of real-life serial killer Aisleen Wournos in the biographical film earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress in 2004.

Charlize Theron sparked concerns among fans when she arrived at “The Odyssey” Premiere in Paris, France, on Wednesday. Neil Mockford/GC Images

Theron has not publicly acknowledged GLP-1 rumors, but she responded to critics of her weight on July 12 with a quippy social media post showing off photos from her meal at high-end Japanese restaurant Tamayura in New York City.

“You told me to eat,” she captioned the post, thanking the popular omakase spot for the “best meal in NYC.”

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