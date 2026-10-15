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ONE SWAY AT A TIME

Reality Contestant Shares Shocking 2-Week Weight Loss Photos

The celebrity hairstylist flaunted his new figure in shirtless snaps.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Chris Appleton attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

By Roosa Rahkonen

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton revealed his shocking body transformation after only two weeks on a popular dance competition show.

The 43-year-old was paired with professional dancer Amy Dowden for the 24th season of Strictly Come Dancing. Dancing with the Stars is adapted from the British hit show.

Appleton, the artist behind Martha Stewart’s shocking pink dye job and Drew Barrymore’s gray-hair transformation, was the first to be sent home on Oct. 4.

Still, he did not leave the competition empty-handed.

Chris Appleton has created hair transformations for many A-listers. Pictured here together with his clients Martha Stewart, Valerie Bertinelli, and Drew Barrymore.

Chris Appleton has created hair transformations for many A-listers. Pictured here together with his clients Martha Stewart, Valerie Bertinelli, and Drew Barrymore.

Instagram/Chris Appleton

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, Appleton revealed on Instagram that he lost 30 pounds while on the show.

He captured his body transformation in a series of photos. The first slide showed side-by-side photos of Appleton flexing his muscles shirtless before and after the show.

Chris Appleton posted side-by-side photos of his body before and after participating in the dance show.

Chris Appleton posted side-by-side photos of his body before and after participating in the dance show.

Instagram/Chris Appleton

Appleton was on the show for only two weeks, but his physical transformation was evident, and the numbers proved it.

In the second slide, he showed that he weighed 232.5 pounds before filming, and 201.8 pounds after.

Chris Appleton showed that his weight had shifted from 232.5 pounds to 201.8 pounds during his time on "Strictly Come Dancing."

Chris Appleton showed that his weight had shifted from 232.5 pounds to 201.8 pounds during his time on "Strictly Come Dancing."

Instagram/Chris Appleton

“Thirty pounds down, before and after,” Appleton wrote in the caption. “I saw dancing as entertainment, but the physical side is something else.”

In the comments, Appleton’s fans were in awe of his “impressive” transformation.

Chris Appleton shocked his fans with his transformation.

Chris Appleton shocked his fans with his transformation.

Instagram/Chris Appleton

“You are an inspiration,” one fan wrote.

Many asked Appleton for his exact fitness routine, while one person wrote, “Wow! Signing up for dance classes now.”

Chris Appleton shared a shirtless photo on Instagram, showcasing his incredible post-show physique.

Chris Appleton shared a shirtless photo on Instagram, showcasing his incredible post-show physique.

Instagram/Chris Appleton

In 2023, the Mirror reported that celebrities on Strictly Come Dancing had to dedicate at least 12 hours a week to it, but some pairs trained up to 50 hours a week to perfect their performances.

Cast member Eric Stonestreet attends a screening of "The Loft" in Los Angeles January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT HEADSHOT)
BEFORE & AFTER

Emmy Winner, 55, Appears Unrecognizable After Weight Loss

Roosa Rahkonen

It is no wonder, then, that many celebrities joining the show, or the American DWTS, lose a significant amount of weight during the intense training.

Some of the most dramatic transformations include Grammy-winning singer Gladys Knight, who said in 2012 that she lost 60 pounds during her six weeks on DWTS.

Chris Appleton attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, to celebrate the 97th Oscars Academy Awards in West Hollywood, California, U.S., March 2, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Chris Appleton at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, to celebrate the 97th Oscars Academy Awards in West Hollywood, California, in March 2025.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Appleton, a trusted hairstylist for the Kardashian-Jenners, wrote on Instagram that he was “still terrified of dancing” a day after his elimination.

“My hands were shaking, my heart was racing, and I was sure I’d forget everything with everyone watching,” he wrote about his feelings before stepping on the stage.

He concluded the post, writing, “You don’t have to feel confident to give yourself a chance. Sometimes, you just have to do it shaking.”

Lizzy Caplan as Janice Ian and Daniel Franzese as Damien Leigh in “Mean Girls.”
HE DOESN’T EVEN GO HERE!

‘Mean Girls’ Star Reveals He’s Lost More Than 130 Pounds

Roosa Rahkonen

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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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