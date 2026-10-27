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FRINGE BENEFITS

Actress Who Lost 60 Pounds Reveals Unexpected GLP-1 Side Effect

The “This Is Us” star shared new details of her experience taking weight-loss drugs.

Emmy-winning actress Chrissy Metz looked stunning at the premiere of Apple TV+'s "Nocturne" on Oct. 20. in New York.

Theo Wargo/Theo Wargo/Getty Images

By Natalie Demaree

Chrissy Metz has revealed the surprising health benefits she experienced while taking GLP-1 medication for weight loss.

The Emmy-nominated actress, who has dropped 63 pounds while taking a GLP-1, spoke about the increasingly popular medication’s effects on her endurance and perimenopause symptoms during a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight outside the premiere of Apple TV+’s Nocturne.

Actress Chrissy Metz at the New York premiere of Apple TV's "Nocturne" at Regal Union Square on October 20, 2026, in New York City.

Actress Chrissy Metz at the New York premiere of Apple TV's "Nocturne" at Regal Union Square on October 20, 2026, in New York City.

Rob Kim/Rob Kim/WireImage

Metz, 46, made her Broadway debut this summer in a limited run of & Juliet, where she portrayed Juliet’s nurse and confidante, Angelique.

“They had this girl dancing and singing around the stage,” she said, adding that having the stamina for eight shows a week from June through September was “really amazing.”

She continued, “I’m perimenopausal. I got knee issues, like there’s things going on.”

Reese Britts and Chrissy Metz

The hit Broadway musical comedy "& Juliet" welcomed Chrissy Metz to the cast and marked 1500 performances at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on June 23, 2026, in New York City.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

The actress said she’s noticed significantly less inflammation in her body after the treatment. She noted that the “mental capacity to have things to think about [other] than obsessing about the food noise and all that, that’s been super super helpful.”

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Chrissy Metz attends the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17, 2018, wearing an emerald green gown by John Paul Ataker.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Actress Chrissy Metz at an Emmy Award celebration in 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
'STUNNING, ELEGANT, CHIC'

Chrissy Metz Stuns in Velvet Gown After 60-Lb. Weight Loss

Natalie Demaree

Ruminating about food less is one of the many reported side effects of weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound, which work to decrease appetite and help people feel full longer.

The This Is Us star has been open about her weight-loss journey, even incorporating it into Kate Pearson’s character arc in the ABC drama.

Chris Sullivan and Chrissy Metz

Chris Sullivan and Chrissy Metz played Toby and Kate, respectively, in the ABC drama "This Is Us."

Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU

The actress told People in August that she was skeptical about weight-loss drugs for years, but decided to give it a try after a history of obesity issues with her family.

“I felt like I’ve tried so many modalities, whether it was diets or therapy, and none of it really worked for me,” Metz said. “It’s so nice not to be obsessing about what I’m going to have every minute, even as I’m still consuming the meal. I just vilified food for so long because I was taught that it was bad, and you shouldn’t eat this or that.”

Chrissy Metz
HEALTH FIRST

Emmy-Winning Actress Drops 63 Pounds After Taking GLP-1

Pia Bello

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Natalie Demaree
Natalie DemareeReporter, The Looker

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