FRINGE BENEFITS Actress Who Lost 60 Pounds Reveals Unexpected GLP-1 Side Effect The “This Is Us” star shared new details of her experience taking weight-loss drugs. Theo Wargo/Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Chrissy Metz has revealed the surprising health benefits she experienced while taking GLP-1 medication for weight loss.

The Emmy-nominated actress, who has dropped 63 pounds while taking a GLP-1, spoke about the increasingly popular medication’s effects on her endurance and perimenopause symptoms during a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight outside the premiere of Apple TV+’s Nocturne.

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Actress Chrissy Metz at the New York premiere of Apple TV's "Nocturne" at Regal Union Square on October 20, 2026, in New York City. Rob Kim/Rob Kim/WireImage

Metz, 46, made her Broadway debut this summer in a limited run of & Juliet, where she portrayed Juliet’s nurse and confidante, Angelique.

“They had this girl dancing and singing around the stage,” she said, adding that having the stamina for eight shows a week from June through September was “really amazing.”

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She continued, “I’m perimenopausal. I got knee issues, like there’s things going on.”

The hit Broadway musical comedy "& Juliet" welcomed Chrissy Metz to the cast and marked 1500 performances at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on June 23, 2026, in New York City. Bruce Glikas/WireImage

The actress said she’s noticed significantly less inflammation in her body after the treatment. She noted that the “mental capacity to have things to think about [other] than obsessing about the food noise and all that, that’s been super super helpful.”

Chrissy Metz attends the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17, 2018, wearing an emerald green gown by John Paul Ataker. Frazer Harrison/Getty

Ruminating about food less is one of the many reported side effects of weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound, which work to decrease appetite and help people feel full longer.

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The This Is Us star has been open about her weight-loss journey, even incorporating it into Kate Pearson’s character arc in the ABC drama.

Chris Sullivan and Chrissy Metz played Toby and Kate, respectively, in the ABC drama "This Is Us." Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU

The actress told People in August that she was skeptical about weight-loss drugs for years, but decided to give it a try after a history of obesity issues with her family.

“I felt like I’ve tried so many modalities, whether it was diets or therapy, and none of it really worked for me,” Metz said. “It’s so nice not to be obsessing about what I’m going to have every minute, even as I’m still consuming the meal. I just vilified food for so long because I was taught that it was bad, and you shouldn’t eat this or that.”

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