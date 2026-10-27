Actress Who Lost 60 Pounds Reveals Unexpected GLP-1 Side Effect
The “This Is Us” star shared new details of her experience taking weight-loss drugs.
Chrissy Metz has revealed the surprising health benefits she experienced while taking GLP-1 medication for weight loss.
The Emmy-nominated actress, who has dropped 63 pounds while taking a GLP-1, spoke about the increasingly popular medication’s effects on her endurance and perimenopause symptoms during a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight outside the premiere of Apple TV+’s Nocturne.
Metz, 46, made her Broadway debut this summer in a limited run of & Juliet, where she portrayed Juliet’s nurse and confidante, Angelique.
“They had this girl dancing and singing around the stage,” she said, adding that having the stamina for eight shows a week from June through September was “really amazing.”
She continued, “I’m perimenopausal. I got knee issues, like there’s things going on.”
The actress said she’s noticed significantly less inflammation in her body after the treatment. She noted that the “mental capacity to have things to think about [other] than obsessing about the food noise and all that, that’s been super super helpful.”
Ruminating about food less is one of the many reported side effects of weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound, which work to decrease appetite and help people feel full longer.
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
By clicking “Sign Up” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
The This Is Us star has been open about her weight-loss journey, even incorporating it into Kate Pearson’s character arc in the ABC drama.
The actress told People in August that she was skeptical about weight-loss drugs for years, but decided to give it a try after a history of obesity issues with her family.
“I felt like I’ve tried so many modalities, whether it was diets or therapy, and none of it really worked for me,” Metz said. “It’s so nice not to be obsessing about what I’m going to have every minute, even as I’m still consuming the meal. I just vilified food for so long because I was taught that it was bad, and you shouldn’t eat this or that.”
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…