The attack is the latest disruption to a major government agency.

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America’s spy agencies have been hit by a mystery cyber breach that exposed sensitive government information, raising fresh questions about the security of the country’s intelligence networks.

The Central Intelligence Agency and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence recently discovered that hackers had breached a computer network used to trawl publicly available information for intelligence insights, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump and John Ratcliffe, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), speak as they depart after a Cabinet meeting at Camp David in Thurmont, Maryland, U.S., July 31, 2026. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

It was not clear specifically what information was compromised, but sources told the Times that classified material was not jeopardized.

The breach reportedly involved an open-source intelligence analysis system, a computer network that looks for intelligence insights.

These have become an increasingly important tool for modern spy agencies, allowing analysts to connect seemingly innocuous pieces of publicly available information to identify patterns, track threats, and uncover potential foreign interference.

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The Daily Beast has reached out to the CIA and the ODNI for comment.

The incident is nonetheless an embarrassing security headache for two agencies whose entire purpose is to identify threats before adversaries can exploit them.

It also comes after a string of cybersecurity incidents affecting the federal government more broadly.

The FBI, for example, is investigating a suspected intrusion into its National Crime Information Center, a major law enforcement database for warrants, fugitives, and criminal records.

The Agriculture Department also recently suffered a breach of a system used to process payments to farmers.

These incidents raised concerns about vulnerabilities across other government networks, including those used by the Pentagon and Department of Homeland Security.

It is not known exactly when the latest incidents took place. But according to Fox News, one FBI source said they occurred the same day the Bureau was hit by a cybersecurity breach last week.

Travelers wait in a terminal at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) after flights in the United States were disrupted by system outages. Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

Americans were already on high alert after a string of outages over the past few weeks, which have disrupted flights, banking and emails.

President Donald Trump, however, dismissed concerns about the system outages, telling reporters last week: “It’s life.”

Trump, Xi, and Putin held a trilateral meeting at Kylin Villa in Shenzhen, China, this week. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“When you’re big and powerful and have all the money, things like that happen,” he said during his visit to Asia to meet with Chinese president Xi Jinping and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“It’s fine.”