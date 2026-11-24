Trump’s former personal attorney struggled to explain himself—or the president’s claims about his billionaire tech pal.

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Donald Trump’s top law enforcement official tied himself in knots trying to back up the president’s claims about the spy sex scandal involving tech billionaire Jensen Huang.

One day after Trump took the extraordinary step of strong-arming the Nvidia board to reinstate Huang in a bid to juice up the stock market, Attorney General Todd Blanche faced a barrage of questions about the investigation his department had supposedly undertaken into the matter.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche reacts, flanked by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel, during a press conference about recent efforts against cyber fraud at the Justice Department in Washington, DC, US, November 24, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Trump said on Monday that Blanche’s department had done a “pretty good investigation” into Huang, and that the Nvidia boss—who had an affair with an alleged Chinese spy—had been “exonerated.”

But on Tuesday, the attorney general resorted to non-answers and garbled word salads as he struggled to explain whether any probes had taken place to determine if Huang, whose company controls 80 percent of the world’s AI chips, risked America’s national security.

“When you say the export investigation is ongoing, I don’t know what you’re talking about. So we have hundreds, if not more, export investigations going anytime within the Department of Justice,” Blanche initially said when asked about an investigation DOJ had been conducting.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 29: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) greets Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, as Trump and AI executives hold a media briefing following a meeting on artificial intelligence outside the West Wing of the White House on September 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. The meeting comes as some have called for a slowdown in AI development amid rising safety concerns. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“By the way, I can’t predict the future. Like, I don’t know if there’s going to be an investigation that starts tomorrow that will reach different results,” he continued, without actually answering the question.

“That’s what we do. And the way that we rule out, or the way that we determine whether somebody’s committed a crime or not committed a crime, is like any other case. We investigate it.”

Jensen Huang embraces Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang in 2024. Ann Wang/REUTERS

Pressed again on whether Huang had been investigated, an increasingly irritated Blanche responded: “What does that mean? Had Huang been investigated? For what? I don’t understand the question.”

Pushed further about whether Nvidia and its CEO had been cooperative in helping the department get to the bottom of the matter, the attorney general became even more evasive, telling reporters: “I don’t know what folks are asking me about specifically. I don’t!

“You’re mocking me, but when you say ‘get to the bottom’ what are you asking about?”

“I will say Nvidia is a good corporate citizen. That shouldn’t be groundbreaking,” Blanche eventually added.

“That’s something that the president has talked about, the vice president has talked about, that everybody in leadership has talked about, and I would echo that.”

The bizarre remarks came during a press conference on international scams with Blanche alongside FBI director Kash Patel, whose department had also probed Nvidia, Trump revealed earlier this month.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche speaks, flanked by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel and Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva, during a press conference about recent efforts against cyber fraud at the Justice Department in Washington, DC, US, November 24, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

But Patel was equally evasive when asked about the matter, telling reporters: “I don’t have anything to add.”

Huang, 63, was forced to resign this month amid fears that his affair with alleged spy Alice Huang (no relation) may have compromised national security.

Last week, the Department of Justice and the Department of Commerce issued a joint public statement saying they were investigating Megaspeed for possibly diverting advanced Nvidia semiconductor chips to China in violation of U.S. export controls.

But Trump insisted Huang had done nothing wrong and had been “exonerated.”

Blanche played a crucial role in reinstating the Nvidia boss by briefing Trump and Vice President JD Vance over the weekend prior to Monday’s reinstatement.

Trump and Vance, in turn, spoke to various board directors to convey that they could take back Huang, days after the board insisted he would not return.

21 October 2026, Berlin: Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, speaks about the Vera MGX Compute Node during GTC Berlin. The U.S. chipmaker held its AI conference from October 20 to 22, 2026. Photo: Soeren Stache/dpa picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

But the attorney general was unable to shed any light on this on Tuesday, other than saying there was a “collective consensus” across federal agencies that Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang did not pose a national security risk, while declining to confirm whether any investigation existed.

Lawmakers from both sides are still demanding answers, given Nvidia controls about 80 percent of the global market and sits at the heart of the AI race between America and China.

FILE PHOTO: NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands at an 'Investing in America' event in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 30, 2025. Leah Millis/REUTERS

During Huang’s affair, he used his alliance with Trump to push for loosened export restrictions so he could sell his chips to China.

The tech billionaire has also donated $25 million to the White House ballroom, while Trump has made millions on Nvidia shares, and is believed to have collected a windfall after the company’s stock surged when Huang was reinstated on Monday.

“Trump literally called into an Nvidia board meeting to save Jensen Huang’s a--. All it cost was a $25 million donation to the ballroom. Blatant corruption,” said Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan.

“We need an independent investigation into how Huang may have sold our national security to a Chinese spy.”