Trump was eager to take credit for playing a major role in Nvidia’s extraordinary U-turn.

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Donald Trump said he personally intervened to get disgraced Nvidia boss Jensen Huang reinstated and believes the company will be more profitable than ever—because “sex sells.”

Speaking after the Nvidia board voted unanimously to reinstate Huang despite his extramarital affair with an alleged Chinese spy, Trump phoned in to CNBC to celebrate the scandal and suggested their reversal could make many Americans very rich.

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“I think it could be a net positive,” said the billionaire president, who has held tens of millions of dollars in Nvidia shares, according to his own financial disclosures.

“Sex sells, fellas.”

Huang, 63, was forced to resign this month amid fears that his affair with alleged spy Alice Huang (no relation) may have compromised national security.

Ann Wang/REUTERS

The tryst was not the only time the 63-year-old cheated on his wife, Lori Huang, with whom he has two children.

He also had two more alleged affairs with Nvidia employees, one of whom was identified as Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare, who reported to him and who is also married.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang shares three children with wife Lori Huang. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

But Trump—who cheated on Melania Trump with porn star Stormy Daniels and has had other affairs over the years—insisted Huang had not done anything wrong beyond his lapse “in judgement.”

“I don’t think he’s going to be diminished at all. I think people respect what he’s gone through,” he said. “They really respect it, and he’s handled it very well.”

Trump's alleged affair with Stormy Daniels was central to Trump’s 2024 hush money conviction, with prosecutors arguing he falsified business records to hide a payment meant to silence her and sway the 2016 election. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

In a rambling call lasting almost an hour, the 80-year-old president also bragged about how he strong-armed the board to take back the tech billionaire, whom he described as a “genius” and a “national treasure.”

“I’ve been speaking to the board directly and indirectly and felt very strongly about it,” Trump said, boasting that the board “decided to do what we wanted to do.”

Asked about the precedent set by having a president intervene in the governance of a private company, Trump insisted “this is different” because America could not afford to lose such talent, particularly to a strategic competitor such as China.

Trump salutes next to Chinese President Xi Jinping as he arrives at Shenzhen Airport to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders Summit in Shenzhen. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

“I’ve seen some unbelievably talented CEOs get thrown out because they were kissing somebody inappropriately at a game or something, you know,” Trump said.

“And I’ve seen them lose their job, and I’ve seen the company go through hell for 10 years, 15 years. They never got somebody back who was as good, you know? So I’ve seen that, but this is a different thing. This is a much higher level.”

The board’s extraordinary U-turn came days after embarking on a search for a new CEO and insisting Huang would not return.

The reversal, in turn, led to critics accusing the board of being “weak” and demanding they be sacked.

The market’s reaction, however, was spectacular. Nvidia shares surged more than 30 percent in early trading Monday, with Reuters reporting a 28.2 percent gain in morning trading. The rally helped propel the Nasdaq nearly 6 percent higher.

But the financial stakes for Trump are considerably more personal than his public enthusiasm might suggest.

A Washington Post investigation found that Trump held an estimated $13 million to $62 million in Nvidia shares at the end of August, based on his financial disclosures. That was a huge increase on the $615,000 to $1.3 million he held at the end of 2024.

His subsequent disclosures showed he bought up to $1.6 million in Nvidia shares in August, while selling up to $1 million. In September, he bought another $265,000 worth and sold up to $15,000.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, SpacexAI Founder and CEO Elon Musk, Nvidia President and CEO Jensen Huang, OpenAI President Greg Brockman, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and CEO of AMD Lisa Su attend a luncheon for tech leaders hosted by US President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., US, September 29, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Trump first met Huang at the White House in January 2025. However, their bromance deepened over a candlelit $1 million-per-head dinner at Mar-a-Lago in April that year, where the Nvidia CEO pushed against planned export restrictions and lobbied the president to allow him to continue selling AI chips to America’s biggest counterintelligence threat.

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Three months later, as Nvidia became the first public company to be worth $4 trillion, the administration assured the company it would be granted a license to sell certain chips to China.

By October 2025, Nvidia had pledged $25 million to Trump’s White House ballroom.

US President Donald Trump points to the construction site of the White House ballroom as he speaks with the media before boarding Marine One as he departs for Mobile, Alabama, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., US, October 2, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper Kylie Cooper/REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick—whose Cantor Fitzgerald family firm held about $1.2 billion in Nvidia stock before he became Trump’s Commerce Secretary—helped pave the way for the deals that are now under scrutiny.

Trump, however, insisted that Huang had been cleared by the U.S intelligence community and that he was certain his tech pal had not compromised the nation’s safety.

Jensen Huang personally lobbied President Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to let Nvidia sell its H20 computer chips to China. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

He said he assured the board that Huang would not face any prosecution in the future, even as Congress moves to haul him and members of the administration to testify.

But lawmakers from both sides are still demanding answers, given Nvidia controls about 80 percent of the global market and sits at the heart of the AI race between America and China.

Its chips underpin the technology reshaping the economy, with potential implications on U.S. defense and cybersecurity.

“Trump literally called into an Nvidia board meeting to save Jensen Huang’s a--. All it cost was a $25 million donation to the ballroom. Blatant corruption,” said Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan.

“We need an independent investigation into how Huang may have sold our national security to a Chinese spy.”