Trump Admits Brazen Oligarch Move as He Boasts ‘Sex Sells’
Trump was eager to take credit for playing a major role in Nvidia’s extraordinary U-turn.
Get The Swamp newsletter delivered straight to your inbox
By clicking “SIGN UP” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Donald Trump said he personally intervened to get disgraced Nvidia boss Jensen Huang reinstated and believes the company will be more profitable than ever—because “sex sells.”
Speaking after the Nvidia board voted unanimously to reinstate Huang despite his extramarital affair with an alleged Chinese spy, Trump phoned in to CNBC to celebrate the scandal and suggested their reversal could make many Americans very rich.
“I think it could be a net positive,” said the billionaire president, who has held tens of millions of dollars in Nvidia shares, according to his own financial disclosures.
“Sex sells, fellas.”
Huang, 63, was forced to resign this month amid fears that his affair with alleged spy Alice Huang (no relation) may have compromised national security.
The tryst was not the only time the 63-year-old cheated on his wife, Lori Huang, with whom he has two children.
He also had two more alleged affairs with Nvidia employees, one of whom was identified as Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare, who reported to him and who is also married.
But Trump—who cheated on Melania Trump with porn star Stormy Daniels and has had other affairs over the years—insisted Huang had not done anything wrong beyond his lapse “in judgement.”
“I don’t think he’s going to be diminished at all. I think people respect what he’s gone through,” he said. “They really respect it, and he’s handled it very well.”
In a rambling call lasting almost an hour, the 80-year-old president also bragged about how he strong-armed the board to take back the tech billionaire, whom he described as a “genius” and a “national treasure.”
“I’ve been speaking to the board directly and indirectly and felt very strongly about it,” Trump said, boasting that the board “decided to do what we wanted to do.”
Asked about the precedent set by having a president intervene in the governance of a private company, Trump insisted “this is different” because America could not afford to lose such talent, particularly to a strategic competitor such as China.
“I’ve seen some unbelievably talented CEOs get thrown out because they were kissing somebody inappropriately at a game or something, you know,” Trump said.
“And I’ve seen them lose their job, and I’ve seen the company go through hell for 10 years, 15 years. They never got somebody back who was as good, you know? So I’ve seen that, but this is a different thing. This is a much higher level.”
The board’s extraordinary U-turn came days after embarking on a search for a new CEO and insisting Huang would not return.
The reversal, in turn, led to critics accusing the board of being “weak” and demanding they be sacked.
The market’s reaction, however, was spectacular. Nvidia shares surged more than 30 percent in early trading Monday, with Reuters reporting a 28.2 percent gain in morning trading. The rally helped propel the Nasdaq nearly 6 percent higher.
But the financial stakes for Trump are considerably more personal than his public enthusiasm might suggest.
A Washington Post investigation found that Trump held an estimated $13 million to $62 million in Nvidia shares at the end of August, based on his financial disclosures. That was a huge increase on the $615,000 to $1.3 million he held at the end of 2024.
His subsequent disclosures showed he bought up to $1.6 million in Nvidia shares in August, while selling up to $1 million. In September, he bought another $265,000 worth and sold up to $15,000.
Trump first met Huang at the White House in January 2025. However, their bromance deepened over a candlelit $1 million-per-head dinner at Mar-a-Lago in April that year, where the Nvidia CEO pushed against planned export restrictions and lobbied the president to allow him to continue selling AI chips to America’s biggest counterintelligence threat.
Three months later, as Nvidia became the first public company to be worth $4 trillion, the administration assured the company it would be granted a license to sell certain chips to China.
By October 2025, Nvidia had pledged $25 million to Trump’s White House ballroom.
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick—whose Cantor Fitzgerald family firm held about $1.2 billion in Nvidia stock before he became Trump’s Commerce Secretary—helped pave the way for the deals that are now under scrutiny.
Trump, however, insisted that Huang had been cleared by the U.S intelligence community and that he was certain his tech pal had not compromised the nation’s safety.
He said he assured the board that Huang would not face any prosecution in the future, even as Congress moves to haul him and members of the administration to testify.
But lawmakers from both sides are still demanding answers, given Nvidia controls about 80 percent of the global market and sits at the heart of the AI race between America and China.
Its chips underpin the technology reshaping the economy, with potential implications on U.S. defense and cybersecurity.
“Trump literally called into an Nvidia board meeting to save Jensen Huang’s a--. All it cost was a $25 million donation to the ballroom. Blatant corruption,” said Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan.
“We need an independent investigation into how Huang may have sold our national security to a Chinese spy.”
Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…