CN END CNN Boss’s Failed Bid to Stop Star’s Exit Revealed Network chief Mark Thompson personally begged the legendary international anchor to stick around. screen grab

Top CNN brass mounted a quiet, unsuccessful campaign to stop their premier international anchor from walking out the door, it has been revealed.

Mark Thompson’s secret effort to salvage the relationship with Christiane Amanpour collapsed after months of high-stakes talks over the outlet’s future.

The chief executive personally appealed to Amanpour, pleading with her to stay at the news organization until there was greater certainty about what leadership would look like under incoming owner Skydance, according to Status.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amanpour had expressed concern over Skydance’s acquisition of CNN. The media giant, which also owns CBS News, is run by Trumpy CEO David Ellison.

Christiane Amanpour is leaving CNN. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Despite Thompson’s direct plea, the network icon turned it down.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news caught most of the network by surprise, sparking immediate waves through the media world.

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Amanpour, 68, announced her upcoming departure in a bombshell public statement, confirming her plans to step away next summer.

“After many months of thought and a few sleepless nights, I have decided to separate from CNN, my partner of 43 fantastic years!” she said. She added that she “looks forward to interesting new projects down the line, and will always be rooting for CNN and maintaining its history of independent journalism. Remember: always be truthful, not neutral.”

Play Video

Personal health considerations also played a role in Amanpour’s decision to leave.

The two-time cancer survivor revealed last year that her ovarian cancer had returned for a third time, while maintaining that it was “being very well managed.”

After weighing her future and agonizing over what precisely she wanted to do next, she determined her time at the network had run its course.

In an internal memo to staff, Thompson acknowledged his failed pitch. “Christiane has thought carefully about this decision, and she and I have been discussing it for some months,” Thompson wrote.

Mark Thompson reportedly pleaded with Amanpour. Dimitrios Kambouris/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

“Like so many CNNers who will hear the news today, I’m very sorry to see her go, but I’ve come to accept that this is the right time for her, both personally and professionally.”

The exit caps a legendary run that started in 1983, when she joined as an entry-level news desk assistant in Atlanta.

“Famously, one of her bosses told her back then that she didn’t have what it took to become a foreign correspondent – or to hold any on-air role at all,” Thompson wrote. “Boy, did she prove him wrong!”

Her international program will shrink to once a week early next year before concluding in May, while her PBS show will end in December.

Meanwhile, her podcast The Ex Files, which she co-hosts with her ex-husband and former U.S. diplomat Jamie Rubin, will continue.

CNN has been contacted for comment.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register