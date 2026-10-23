LAUGHABLY LOW CNN Data Guru Brutally Mocks Trump as He Hits New Low Harry Enten is offering the president a round of applause for smashing “yet another record,” but the White House will not be touting this one.

CNN’s data guru has brutally mocked President Donald Trump with fake applause while revealing just how far underwater his polling figures have sunk.

Harry Enten says the record-low numbers reflect “historic” disapproval from independents, the very bloc of voters that boosted Trump back into the White House in 2024.

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“Donald Trump, congratulations. Yet another record broken,” Enten said Friday while sarcastically clapping. “We’re talking about the worst ever net approval for a president heading into a midterm election.”

President Donald Trump’s midterm approval rating with independents is at a historic low. CNN

CNN host John Berman said the new figures were “stunning,” showing Trump with a disapproval rating of 50 percent among independents, making him less popular entering this midterm election than Richard Nixon amid the Watergate scandal in 1974 and George W. Bush in 2006.

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“That is way worse than George W. Bush was going into the ’06 midterm elections at 31 points underwater,” Enten said. “That’s actually even worse than Richard Nixon was before he was forced to resign back in 1974—he was 47 points underwater. And then, of course, [Harry] Truman, who we keep bringing up because that was a terrible midterm for Democrats—he was 27 points underwater.”

Berman pointed out that the sitting president’s party went on to have “terrible” midterm elections in each of these examples, foreshadowing a blue wave that is expected to wash over the country in less than two weeks. Enten noted that Democrats flipped both the House and Senate in 2006.

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Enten said signs suggest Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico may actually pull off a win in reliably red Texas this cycle. Unlike other Democrats who came close but ultimately lost in the state, like Beto O’Rourke, Enten says Talarico is polling much stronger with independents, who could very well pave the way for him to defeat the scandal-plagued Republican Ken Paxton.

Democrats face a tough Senate map this fall as Republicans hold a 53-47 seat majority, but their odds of retaking the chamber have grown steadily since Trump went to war with Iran and hiked the price of gas and everyday goods. Kalshi gives Democrats a 68 percent chance of taking the Senate.

The Cook Political Report lists seven Senate races as toss-ups: Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Ohio, and Texas. Beyond the toss-ups, Democrats are now outright favored in North Carolina and Georgia, two states Trump carried in 2024, and in New Hampshire, once viewed as a pick-em.

Kalshi gives Democrats a whopping 91 percent chance of retaking the House in November—up from just 56 percent a year ago.

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