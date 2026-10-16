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HACKS TO GRIND

Trump Goes to Desperate Efforts for His Must-Win MAGA Candidate

The anxious president has found two “political hacks” to blame.

Donald Trump

Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

By Cameron Adams

President Donald Trump has pointed his finger at two of his Republican foes in a desperate attempt to steer voting back to his must-win candidate.

Texas Attorney General Paxton, 63, is in a tight Senate race with Democrat James Talarico, 37. The last Democrat elected to the Senate from Texas was Lloyd Bentsen in 1988.

Three polls released this week have Talarico in the lead, as much as by four points, according to ReconMR/Siena calculations. Election site Decision Desk gives Talarico a 56 percent chance to flip the Texas Senate seat.

President Donald Trump and Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton attend a campaign rally at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas, October 7, 2026.

President Donald Trump endorsed scandal-riddled Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton.

Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Trump endorsed scandal-ridden Paxton over incumbent Senator John Cornyn in May, and strategically held the Republican National Midterm Convention in Dallas last month, where he continued to throw his support behind Paxton.

However, as Paxton struggles in the polls, Trump has already flagged he will blame Cornyn and former White House adviser Karl Rove if his pick loses, while pleading with voters to switch to Paxton.

The Trump-endorsed candidate won the GOP primary despite a history of scandals.
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“Sadly, and very stupidly, John Cornyn, and his Liddle’ Buddy, Super RINO, Karl Rove, are doing everything possible to make it hard for Ken Paxton, the Greatest Attorney General in the History of Texas, and one of the Best in the United States, to win the upcoming Midterm Election against a Radical Left Lunatic, James TalaFREAKO, who is the ANTITHESIS of Texas Values,” Trump vented on Truth Social on Thursday.

Donald Trump cuts loose on Truth Social over Ken Paxton.

Donald Trump cuts loose on Truth Social over Ken Paxton.

Donald Trump/Truth Social.

The president claimed Cornyn “lost the Primary to Ken by a very wide margin” after he endorsed Paxton, and insisted Rove “shouldn’t be allowed to spew his jealously on FoxNews,” then added they “should be ashamed of themselves.”

Paxton won the Republican primary in May, ending three decades of Cornyn’s electoral dominance. Paxton took home 63.8 percent of the votes compared to Cornyn’s 36.2, according to the Texas Tribune.

President Donald Trump and Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton attend a campaign rally at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas, October 7, 2026.

President Donald Trump and Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton attend a campaign rally at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas, October 7, 2026.

Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Strategist Rove declared in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece last month that he would vote for Democrat Jon Rosenthal over Republican Bo French in the race for a seat on the Texas Railroad Commission. “The GOP’s stables need a cleaning,” he wrote, adding it was only the second time he has ever voted for a Democrat. “This is a good place to start.”

Rove has been a political contributor to the president’s favorite network, Fox News, since 2008.

Stating the pair are hurting both Texas and the U.S., Trump said in his Truth Social post Thursday, “If Ken Paxton loses, it will be because of WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Political Hacks like John Cornyn and Karl Rove, who have ineffectively opposed me for my entire political career.”

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) attends the committee vote on U.S. President Donald Trump's nomination of Todd Blanche to be U.S. attorney general, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 4, 2026.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn does not have Trump's backing.

Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

A desperate Trump then begged, stating, “your favorite President (ME!) is asking all of those who supported Senator John Cornyn to UNITE, and immediately switch your support to Ken Paxton.”

Cornyn has stated he will not help raise money for Paxton’s campaign, telling CNN last month he was a “bad candidate,” and adding, “it’s hard to outrun all the baggage.”

Donald Trump and Republican US Senate candidate Ken Paxton attend a campaign rally at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas, US, October 7, 2026.
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Last month, Rove said Cornyn would have had more chance of beating Talarico than Paxton.

“If John Cornyn were the nominee, this race would be over,” the former Bush adviser said at the Texas Tribune Festival.

Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove speaks during the SALT conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. May 18, 2017.

Former White House staffer Karl Rove has been labelled a "Republican In Name Only" by Donald Trump.

RICHARD BRIAN/REUTERS

“But when you got a guy who’s got multiple girlfriends, $200,000 worth of improvements in his house from a corrupt business guy for whom he does favors … and now it’s in the court of public opinion. If this were not out there, this would be a normal Republican versus Democrat.”

Paxton’s wife Angela divorced him last year on “biblical grounds.” His latest scandal is a Wall Street Journal report claiming he partied in Dubai with his mistress Tracey Duhon, and two fugitives wanted by the Justice Department.

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A new report claims billionaire Elon Musk has thrown $10 million at Paxton’s flailing campaign in an attempt to salvage a victory.

Speaking on CNN’s OutFront on Thursday, former Republican Rep. Charlie Dent called out Trump’s Truth Social post, saying Cornyn was winning races until this primary and “until Donald Trump interceded.”

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“The problem with the Paxton race is the candidate,” Dent said. “He’s deeply flawed, unfit on many levels, character issues. That’s the problem, and Donald Trump endorsed him. This is not about John Cornyn. It’s not about Karl Rove. The president is just trying to deflect. And put the blame somewhere else in the event that Paxton loses. It’s as simple as that.”

The White House referred the Daily Beast to Trump’s Truth Social post when asked for further comment.

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Cameron Adams
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