CNN Data Guru Floored by Trump’s ‘Gift’ to Democrats
“Donald Trump essentially gave a giant middle finger to the American people,” Harry Enten said.
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CNN’s data guru Harry Enten has said President Trump handed Democrats “a gift from above” by letting voters’ economic concerns go “in one ear, and then out the other.”
Enten was flabbergasted on air as he walked through polling on how Americans view the economy. “Am I on planet Mars here? What the h--l is going on?” he asked.
“The American people sent a clear message,” he said on News Central on Tuesday morning. “President Trump, it seemed to go in one ear, and then out the other.”
Enten said the belief that the economy is rigged to favor the rich and powerful is one of the big reasons Trump won in 2024 and why his party “got kicked out” in 2026.
The numbers show agreement across party lines, with 73 percent of Americans overall, 52 percent of Republicans, 74 percent of independents and 90 percent of Democrats saying so.
“You rarely get this trifecta where Republicans, Independents, and Democrats all agree,” he said.
Then he turned to Trump’s friendly turn with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. “And then Donald Trump is playing nicely with Jensen Huang. I mean, what?”
“This goes right into the Democrats’ hands. My goodness gracious. This is a gift from above,” Enten said.
The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Enten pointed to a poll showing 58 percent of Americans say the Republican Party is focused on helping the rich and powerful, compared with just 30 percent who say the same of the Democratic Party.
Enten said Trump’s answer to voters boiled down to “Nah, I’m good. Thank you so much,” before he pressed on with “exactly what I’ve been doing.”
The polling, Enten said, shows Democrats with a 12-point advantage on AI and a 10-point advantage on corruption. Corruption, he said, was an issue that “played in state after state after state in the same way that AI and data centers played in state after state after state.”
“Donald Trump essentially gave a giant middle finger to the American people,” Enten said.
“When you look at this polling data, it is just so clear.”
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