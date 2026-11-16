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REBEL WITHOUT SUPPORT

CNN Data Guru Exposes Major Problem for MAGA’s Favorite Dem

John Fetterman’s threat to leave the party has fallen flat on its face.

By Martha McHardy

John Fetterman’s threat to quit the Democratic Party could be the least of his political problems, according to CNN data analyst Harry Enten.

Fetterman—who has repeatedly frustrated Democrats by crossing the aisle to the Trump camp—has threatened to leave the party if Democrats replace Chuck Schumer as Senate leader with Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen.

But Enten says Fetterman should be more worried about losing his own seat.

U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

U.S. Senator John Fetterman has been one of Israel's most vocal supporters in Congress.

Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

According to CNN polling, Fetterman’s net approval among Pennsylvania Democrats has plunged from plus 56 points two years ago to -56 now—a staggering 112-point collapse.

“In just two years’ time, Pennsylvania Democrats despise, they hate, hate, hate, John Fetterman,” Enten said.

He dismissed the prospect of Fetterman’s departure dramatically weakening Democrats’ Senate numbers after the party won 56 seats in the midterms, arguing the bigger danger is that the senator himself could be politically finished.

U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) looks on as U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Rand Paul (R-KY) presides over a vote whether to hold Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), in contempt for having invoked the Fifth Amendment in response to questions about the government's COVID-19 pandemic response during a July 29 hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 6, 2026.
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“So this idea that he would move and make the majority go from 56 seats to 55 seats — real scary,” Enten said sarcastically.

“John Fetterman is at -56 points; he is literally off the page,” Enten said. “Simply put, there is no historical analogy that quite fits the moment right now of just how unpopular John Fetterman is.”

Enten suggested Fetterman could be heading for an almost inevitable primary defeat, adding: “They would say good riddance. Good riddance to this guy.”

US Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) speaks during the "What's Next" post-midterm election conference by the Democratic Party in Denver, Colorado, US November 13, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Senator Chris Van Hollen is challenging Chuck Schumer for the Senate leadership.

Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

Fetterman takes issue with Van Hollen’s criticism of Israel.

“It would be troubling if my caucus elects someone like Van Hollen that has really made his name being very anti-, hostile to Israel,” Fetterman told Fox News.

Van Hollen has opposed unconditional American assistance to Israel, declaring: “My position is that American taxpayers should not be providing a blank check to the government of Israel or any government, regardless of their conduct.”

CNN’s Harry Enten broke down Democrats’ historic midterm night on Sunday.

CNN’s Harry Enten says Fetterman is “very much on the outside looking in.”

CNN

Fetterman, meanwhile, has been one of Israel’s most vocal supporters in Congress.

Enten pointed out that Fetterman’s unwavering support for Israel appears increasingly out of step with Democratic voters.

CNN polling cited by Enten found 74 percent of Democrats nationwide and 71 percent of Pennsylvania Democrats believe Washington is too supportive of Israel.

Some Democrats insist the party needs to pick up five seats for the Senate majority amid concerns over Sen. John Fetterman.
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“No matter which way you slice this apple, voters and Democratic voters in particular are not with the senator from Pennsylvania,” Enten said. “They’re with the senator from Maryland.”

Fetterman, he concluded, is “very much on the outside looking in.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Fetterman’s office for comment.

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Martha McHardy
Martha McHardyReporter

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