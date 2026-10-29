LONE STAR SHOCKER CNN Data Guru Floored by Dem’s Lead in Deep Red State The latest polling shows James Talarico leading by six points in Texas.

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten was visibly stunned while breaking down new polling that shows Democrats holding a rare advantage in the high-stakes Texas Senate race.

The fresh CNN/SSRS survey, conducted October 20 to 27, shows Democratic state Representative James Talarico leading scandal-plagued Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton by six points, with 49 percent support compared to Paxton’s 43 percent. The poll carries a margin of error of 4.2 percent.

Analyzing the numbers alongside anchor John Berman, Enten described the survey results as “Earth-shattering, earthquake stuff.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico is in the lead. Danielle Villasana/Getty Images

“I mean, I literally feel, well, not literally, but I do feel the ground beneath me shaking,” Enten remarked on air.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, this is what we’re talking about. I mean, look at this. We’re talking about James Talarico up six points. This is the best Democratic Senate polling since Lloyd Bentsen won in Texas—what was that? That was 38 years ago. We’re talking 1988. My goodness gracious.”

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The data highlights a massive 21-point advantage for Talarico among independent voters.

“You know, they talk about Texas turning blue in the past, but there has never been polling like this,” Enten added. “James Talarico in a historically strong position for a Democrat in the great state of Texas.”

Talarico is squaring off against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The figures underscore severe headwinds for Paxton, whose net approval rating has plunged to -29 points.

“I mean, the least popular Texas GOP Senate nominee this century,” Enten noted. “I mean, look at this. Ken Paxton is 29 points underwater. He’s lower than the Rio Grande Valley in Texas. My goodness gracious. He’s down there in the Gulf of Mexico or Gulf of America, if we’re talking Trump’s language here.”

Compounding Paxton’s political drag is President Donald Trump’s declining popularity. While Trump enjoyed a positive three-point net approval rating at a comparable point in his first term in 2018, his standing in the state has fallen by 18 points.

“So we see Donald Trump being historically unpopular, Ken Paxton being historically unpopular for a Republican Senate nominee in Texas, and you put that together, and you get Democrats in their best position to win a United States Senate seat in the great state of Texas since 1988,” Enten said.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register