BRACE, BRACE Trump’s Wild Air Force One Meltdown at Comedian Revealed The president could not contain his anger at his on-again, off-again friend. Kevin Lamarque/Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Bill Maher’s dig at Donald Trump triggered a meltdown for the ages while the president was aboard Air Force One.

Donald Trump, 80, and the Real Time host, 70, are feuding again, just days after Maher attended a White House dinner on October 15.

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The latest rift began when Maher hosted former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 29, on his HBO show. During the segment, Maher sounded off on Trump’s low approval ratings, saying, “Only 1 percent of the Republicans are mentioning him in their ads. It’s gotten really bad. I mean, the billboards outside of his rallies now just say ‘Lee Greenwood and Friends.’”

Bill Maher and the president are at war again. HBO

He also roasted the president’s obsession with MAGA Senator Jon Husted, saying, “It’s just a little odd that Trump keeps gushing about men’s bodies—and how handsome they are, and their jawlines, and their asses, their physiques. I’m a little hurt. I was there for dinner for four hours last week, and not a peep. Nothing.”

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He also brought up the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his dinner at the White House, saying, “Could not have been treated better if I was Russian.”

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Trump allegedly tuned in to Maher’s show “expectantly” to watch Leavitt, but Maher’s monologue set him off.

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In response, Trump issued a stunning 1,321-word post on Truth Social—his longest social media rant yet.

The New York Times has revealed that his meltdown about Maher began aboard Air Force One.

An enraged Trump dictated the post to his devoted executive assistant, Natalie Harp, 35, who typed it out on board the jet, before posting it shortly after the president had returned to the White House. This confirms a theory from the hosts of Pod Save America, who said earlier this week that Harp may have had to “write down all of that as he read it out loud.”

President Donald Trump's Executive Assistant Natalie Harp walks, as President Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One for travel to Michigan from Joint Base Andrews, Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The president and the veteran media personality have shared a tumultuous relationship, but their latest dinner appeared to mark a shift. Maher even bragged about his invitation, saying “I did it again, b---hes!” and declaring: “You know what, f--k you. I like these dinners.”

Meanwhile, Trump told reporters that Maher “likes me a lot more than people understand.”

Maher also claimed that Trump can take criticism, saying on his podcast, Club Random, earlier this month, “I’ve heard people say ‘I don’t like the war…’ Tell him! You can tell him. And I will. I keep telling people, he needs more people like us, not less.”

Actor Bill Maher and Donald Trump attend the 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2004. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

But Trump’s seething Truth Social post seems to mark a conclusive shift in their love-hate friendship.

Trump called Maher a “COMPLETE AND TOTAL LOSER,” claiming the late-night host is a “major POTHEAD” and was “drunk” at the White House dinner. He slammed Maher’s low ratings and his base, “which is mostly composed of losers and people who don’t like working.” He praised Leavitt for answering well when Maher presented “Lie After Lie.”

“I never watched your show much,” he concluded, “But I will never watch it again...”

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