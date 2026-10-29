GETTING CLOSER Trump Moves Natalie Harp Into Ultra-Private White House Hideaway The loyal aide has found herself even closer to her beloved boss. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

President Donald Trump has a new ultra-private White House hideaway for his unusually close aide Natalie Harp.

Harp, 35, has shared her devotion to Trump, 80, through a series of personal letters to the president. She has earned the nickname “human printer” for feeding Trump a string of news stories or information printed out for him, as well as assisting him to post on Truth Social.

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A new profile of Trump’s desperate attempts to salvage the Republican Party’s fate ahead of next week’s midterm elections has revealed the set-up of the working relationship between the president and his most loyal aide.

President Donald Trump and his executive assistant Natalie Harp at the White House. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The New York Times article describes Trump’s private dining room, which is located just off the Oval Office at the White House, where he watches television and makes phone calls.

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The publication says most of the space in the dining room is taken up by “printed-out news articles and documents,” presumably Harp’s handiwork.

It goes on to reveal that an area of the room has been allotted to Harp and that she now uses the space to work when she is “not seated behind the president at his desk.”

Natalie Harp uses a mobile phone in the Oval Office at the White House. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

It is unclear whether the new workspace is temporary or a permanent relocation.

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The aide was previously working from a desk outside the Oval Office, several administration officials familiar with the change in seating arrangements told The New York Times. The story’s author, Katie Rogers, posted on X that Harp had “abandoned” her existing desk for the president’s dining room.

The publication added Trump is “increasingly cloistered with a small group of acolytes.”

Harp has been accompanying him to rallies across the country ahead of the midterms, and this week Harp was upgraded to riding in the back of the presidential limousine, rather than traveling in the motorcade.

Executive Assistant to the President Natalie Harp abandoned her previous desk for Trump's dining room. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

During a rally in Nebraska earlier this month, Trump called Harp “perfect,” and summoned her onstage to carry an executive order for him to sign.

Trump was spotted taking a second look at Harp as she walked away from the stage. Journalist Aaron Rupar wrote on X, “Trump takes a gander at Natalie Harp’s legs while she walks off.”

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Harp was also charged with delivering presidential pardons to Trump, mid speech, at a rally in Wasilla, Alaska, this month.

As a sign of how she has impressed her boss, Trump even gifted her—along with two other young, female White House aides—$45,000 last year, ostensibly for the “holidays.”

Harp worked at the far-right One America News Network before taking on her job with Trump, for which she is paid $150,000 annually.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Harp’s intimate letters to Trump, written in 2023, say she is “unworthy” of him.

“You are all that matters to me,” she wrote, adding, “I don’t want to ever let you down.”

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