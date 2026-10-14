PARDON ME? Trump Raises Eyebrows With New Natalie Harp Stage Appearance The “human printer” has been summoned by the president again.

President Donald Trump’s loyal aide Natalie Harp has raised eyebrows with another fawning on-stage appearance with her boss.

Harp, 35, joined Trump, 80, for a rally in Wasilla, Alaska, on Tuesday. The president told MAGA supporters he flew eight hours each way to campaign for incumbent Republican Dan S. Sullivan. The Trump pick faces a competitive race against Democrat Mary Peltola, as well as another Republican, Dan J. Sullivan. Polling by InsiderAdvantage has Peltola at 50.1 percent ahead of Sen. Sullivan at 48 percent, in the final round of Alaska’s ranked-choice voting, according to Newsweek.

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Natalie Harp keeps an eye on President Donald Trump in Alaska on Tuesday. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

During the rally, Trump pardoned Zachary Czuback and Patrick Fleming, co-owners of a vehicle repair shop in Anchorage, who pleaded guilty in 2022 to violating the Clean Air Act.

They admitted to removing federally mandated emissions-control equipment and tampering with monitoring devices on at least 37 diesel vehicles between July 2019 and September 2020.

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After calling the two men to the stage, Trump shouted “Bring me the pardons!” Harp dutifully carried them onstage and handed them to the president.

President Donald Trump holds up an executive order received from his executive assistant Natalie Harp. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Trump was so quick to grab the paperwork from Harp that he almost hit her in the face, as pointed out by one online onlooker. Harp smiled broadly while standing next to the president on stage, as noted on social media.

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MAGA commentator Eric Daughtery labeled the on-stage moment, “THE MAGIC OF TRUMP RALLIES!” in an X Post.

After signing the pardons on stage, Trump added, “Wow, what an honor. I love doing this. This is worth the eight hours in the plane. And don’t forget, I got eight hours going back too, give me credit for that.”

Donald Trump grabs a pardon off Natalie Harp and just misses her face. C-SPAN

Natalie Harp is Trump's most loyal aide. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Harp briefly returned to the stage to take an item off Trump while Fleming spoke.

The aide was pictured arriving in Alaska with Trump’s new Press Secretary, Katie Zacharia, sitting next to the president in Marine One. The trip came hours after Zacharia’s car-crash debut press briefing at the White House.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives with White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia and Executive Assistant to the President Natalie Harp on October 13, 2026 in Wasilla, Alaska. Alex Wong/Getty Images

After the rally, the two women were seen walking to board Air Force One at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage. Trump is spending the night in Las Vegas before heading to Arizona and Montana for more campaign events.

Natalie Harp, executive assistant to President Donald Trump, and Katie Zacharia, the newly appointed White House Press Secretary, walk to board Air Force One at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska, on October 13, 2026. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Harp’s growing appearances alongside Trump have raised eyebrows due to her devotion to the president. Letters she wrote to the senior president in 2023 stated, “You are all that matters to me,” and, “I don’t want to ever let you down.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Natalie Harp has been nicknamed the "Human Printer." KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Harp, who makes $150,000 a year as Trump’s executive assistant, has been nicknamed the “human printer” for her duties that include printing out material for Trump to read or suggestions of posts he can make on social media.

She now seems to be Trump’s go-to aide when he needs something delivered to him on stage mid-rally.

In Nebraska earlier this month, Harp was summoned by Trump to hand him an executive order at a rally.

After calling Harp “perfect,” Trump was spotted taking a second look at the aide as she left the stage.

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Journalist Aaron Rupar wrote on X, “Trump takes a gander at Natalie Harp’s legs while she walks off.”

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