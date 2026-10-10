UNRELIABLE SOURCES Trump Goon Unwittingly Shows Off Deranged Natalie Harp Printout The ‘Human Printer’ provides in-flight briefings on the president’s grudges, apparently. Eric Lee/REUTERS

Donald Trump’s energy secretary was photographed clutching a printout of a Wikipedia page about the president’s latest target while returning to the White House late Friday.

Alongside Chris Wright as he showed off the wad of papers was Natalie Harp, the 80-year-old president’s adoring aide known for her habit of printing out all forms of internet slop for Trump and his allies.

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On close inspection, the papers in Wright’s hand were clearly a printout about Nobel Peace Prize winner Navanethem ‘Navi’ Pillay. The South African human rights pioneer led the UN commission that concluded Israel committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, among other human rights advocacy.

US President Donald Trump's Executive Assistant Natalie Harp, US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, and former professional boxer Mike Tyson walk, as Trump returns from a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York. Eric Lee/REUTERS

Around 10 minutes before the pictures were taken, Trump had used his social media platform to attack the Nobel committee and complain that he should have won the prize over Pillay.

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“This is the woman who received the Nobel Peace Prize over the Great United States of America, whose Representative, ME, settled eight Wars, and many other things,” Trump’s tirade, posted at 11.29 p.m. from aboard Marine One, began.

US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright holds a Wikipedia printout featuring Navi Pillay, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. Eric Lee/REUTERS

Harp, who is widely considered the architect of many a Trump Truth Social screed, has earned the nickname ‘the Human Printer’ for her habit of printing out positive news stories and other information for the president, 80, to peruse.

US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright. Eric Lee/REUTERS

It’s not clear why Wright was given his own dossier on Pillay, or if he was involved in brainstorming for Trump’s angry Truth Social tirade while on Air Force One with the president.

This year's Nobel Peace Prize winner Navi Pillay has previously spoken out against Donald Trump's controversial “peace plan" for Gaza following the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Valentin Flauraud/Valentin Flauraud/File Photo via Reuters

“I know nothing about this woman, and neither does anyone else! In fact, to the best of my knowledge, no one ever heard of her other than the fact that she, very obviously, hates Israel,” Trump’s 594-word tantrum continued.

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Despite clearly having at least her Wikipedia entry to rely upon, Trump then said: “I don’t know what the woman has done.”

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He went on to lament that he actually should ”have won 8 Nobel Peace Prizes, not just 1."

While still mired in a war with Iran, a conflict Trump himself started, he claimed on Truth Social that he was the only correct choice for the Peace prize, and declared “This is an indelible stain on Norway, one that will never be forgotten.”

A second more succinct attack on the Nobel Prize decision came at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Trump has been fixated on the prize for a long time, thirsting after it openly, and gleefully taking last year’s winner’s from her when she offered it.

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado handed over the non-transferrable medal when she visited the White House in January.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado presents Donald Trump with her Nobel Peace Prize. The White House

This year’s winner is less likely to feed Trump’s ego. In a video taken after she learned the news she appeared to mock the president, saying “if you clap a little bit more I might share this prize with Trump.”

The White House and the energy secretary did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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