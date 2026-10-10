Trump Goon Unwittingly Shows Off Deranged Natalie Harp Printout
The ‘Human Printer’ provides in-flight briefings on the president’s grudges, apparently.
Donald Trump’s energy secretary was photographed clutching a printout of a Wikipedia page about the president’s latest target while returning to the White House late Friday.
Alongside Chris Wright as he showed off the wad of papers was Natalie Harp, the 80-year-old president’s adoring aide known for her habit of printing out all forms of internet slop for Trump and his allies.
On close inspection, the papers in Wright’s hand were clearly a printout about Nobel Peace Prize winner Navanethem ‘Navi’ Pillay. The South African human rights pioneer led the UN commission that concluded Israel committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, among other human rights advocacy.
Around 10 minutes before the pictures were taken, Trump had used his social media platform to attack the Nobel committee and complain that he should have won the prize over Pillay.
“This is the woman who received the Nobel Peace Prize over the Great United States of America, whose Representative, ME, settled eight Wars, and many other things,” Trump’s tirade, posted at 11.29 p.m. from aboard Marine One, began.
Harp, who is widely considered the architect of many a Trump Truth Social screed, has earned the nickname ‘the Human Printer’ for her habit of printing out positive news stories and other information for the president, 80, to peruse.
It’s not clear why Wright was given his own dossier on Pillay, or if he was involved in brainstorming for Trump’s angry Truth Social tirade while on Air Force One with the president.
“I know nothing about this woman, and neither does anyone else! In fact, to the best of my knowledge, no one ever heard of her other than the fact that she, very obviously, hates Israel,” Trump’s 594-word tantrum continued.
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Despite clearly having at least her Wikipedia entry to rely upon, Trump then said: “I don’t know what the woman has done.”
He went on to lament that he actually should ”have won 8 Nobel Peace Prizes, not just 1."
While still mired in a war with Iran, a conflict Trump himself started, he claimed on Truth Social that he was the only correct choice for the Peace prize, and declared “This is an indelible stain on Norway, one that will never be forgotten.”
Trump has been fixated on the prize for a long time, thirsting after it openly, and gleefully taking last year’s winner’s from her when she offered it.
Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado handed over the non-transferrable medal when she visited the White House in January.
This year’s winner is less likely to feed Trump’s ego. In a video taken after she learned the news she appeared to mock the president, saying “if you clap a little bit more I might share this prize with Trump.”
The White House and the energy secretary did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
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