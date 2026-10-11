HARPING ON IT MAGA Melts Down Over New Natalie Harp Revelations Trump’s loyalists lashed out at a report exposing family turmoil behind the president’s ever-present aide. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Outraged MAGA boosters are blasting a new report on Natalie Harp’s family schism and her subsequent place in the Trump machine.

The Washington Post published an interview Sunday with Harp’s estranged brother that detailed the death of Harp’s father in 2020, and how Natalie had allegedly reacted to this by finding a father figure in Donald Trump.

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“The Washington Post published a one-sided profile of Natalie Harp this morning that dwells on painful, intimate details of a private family tragedy from six years ago,“ MAGA podcaster Katie Miller wrote on X.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“Natalie is a loyal White House staffer who does not do interviews or seek media attention. The piece implies the only reason for her loyalty to President Trump is family turmoil. That framing is baseless,” the wife of Trump’s aide, Stephen Miller, said.

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She took umbrage at the Post seeking comment from the White House about the story, describing the move as “particularly abhorrent.”

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The Post said in the article that Harp, 35, did not respond to their request for comment, and neither did the White House.

Donald Trump's aide Natalie Harp beams as the president reaches out to her on stage at a recent rally in Nebraska. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

“Imagine seeking White House comment on the tragic death of a staffer’s father years earlier, unrelated to her current employment. I’ve never seen a comparable profile of a Democrat staffer,” Miller continued.

“This is gross and fails basic human decency. Intimate family matters shouldn’t be platformed, especially when sourced solely from one side. The Legacy Media is broken beyond repair if this is what they resort to for clicks and sales.”

The report detailed the death of the Harp patriarch, Bob, with his son, Preston, now a left-wing radical living in Nicaragua who says he is “prepared to die violently for the cause of the Sandinistas,” providing an autopsy and police report confirming Bob Harp took his own life.

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The Harp family schism happened when Natalie and her mother Jill reportedly wanted to tell people Bob had “died peacefully in his sleep,” while Preston, 38, wanted to tell the truth, the Post reported.

After Bob’s death, Natalie became increasingly involved with the MAGA movement, speaking at the Republican National Convention later in August 2020, the month after her father died.

Miller wasn’t the only MAGA supporter to object to the story.

“It’s hard not to suspect that some at the Post are happy to malign Natalie Harp because she is a close aide to President Trump. But maybe they have some other motivation we don’t know. In any event, a reasonable person would read this article and ask: Why are they telling me this?” podcaster and Fox News contributor Byron York posted in response to the article.

Mehek Cooke slams the Post over coverage of Natalie Harp. X

“The media that lectures America about respecting women cannot accept that Natalie Harp has convictions of her own. So the Washington Post dug into a devastating family tragedy to psychoanalyze her loyalty to President Trump,” wrote Newsmax legal analyst Mehek Cooke.

George W. Bush’s press secretary Ari Fleischer also lashed out at the piece.

“The WP has run more stories (one) scrutinizing Natalie Harp’s family than they have Abdul el-Sayed’s family, despite the fact that Abdul’s mother worked for an Islamic group that raised money for Al Qaeda and his sister was put on the no fly list by Obama,” he wrote, comparing scrutiny of a candidate who has yet to win office with coverage of the president’s closest aide.

Another Republican defends Natalie Harp against media scrutiny. X

The White House did not respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

There is little known about fiercely loyal Harp beyond the bizarre letters she wrote to the president and her claim that he helped her access a drug that cured her cancer. She is constantly by Trump’s side, traveling with him, providing him with briefing materials and helping him craft his Truth Social posts.

Harp, the Post piece says, was homeschooled alongside her brother by their mother Jill who wanted to foster conservative Christian values in her children.

She has been described as his “human binkie,” and her nickname around the White House is reportedly “the Human Printer” because of the printouts she is constantly toting around for Trump to read.

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