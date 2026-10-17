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Natalie Harp’s Role in White House Fiasco Revealed

The president’s close personal aide is reportedly now advising him on White House hiring.

Presidential aide Natalie Harp and newly appointed White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia (R) join US President Donald Trump as they board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on October 13, 2026. President Trump is traveling to Wasilla, Alaska to hold a campaign rally ahead of the midterm elections. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

KENT NISHIMURA/Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images

By Evgenia Anastasakos

President Donald Trump’s close personal assistant played a key role in his disastrous hire of Katie Zacharia, a new report has revealed.

Zacharia’s hiring as press secretary, a position she held for less than five days before being fired, was “furthered along with the strong input” of Trump’s fellow blonde aide, Natalie Harp, 35, sources tell Axios.

Zacharia, 41, flew from California to Washington, D.C., to meet Trump on Oct. 8. After meeting with the president, she was reportedly offered the role of press secretary “on the spot” the following day—exactly a week before she was spectacularly fired.

Katie Zacharia, White House press secretary, and US President Donald Trump's Executive Assistant Natalie Harp stand outside the White House, in Washington, DC, US, October 12, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon

Zacharia lasted 5 days as press secretary, breaking Anthony Scaramucci's 11-day record for shorted-tenured Trump appointee.

Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon

Trump announced Zacharia was done at the White House on Friday, telling reporters he was urging her to reconsider the role. The Wall Street Journal has since revealed that Zacharia found out she was being axed while she was in the middle of an interview with the newspaper inside her new office.

“I said, ‘Katie, is this for you?’ Because, you know, she’s been treated very rough, and she’s a nice person, a very nice person,” Trump said Friday. “I’ve watched her for years on television, but I said, ‘Is this for you, Katie? Because honestly, you don’t need this.’”

The 41-year-old mother of four held her first press briefing on Tuesday, took only three questions, all from conservative outlets, and relied heavily on a script before fleeing the podium after less than 15 minutes.

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At one point, Zacharia also appeared to confuse the president with her husband.

Reporters also questioned Zacharia, who graduated from Pepperdine University’s Caruso Law School in 2011, about her legal credentials after reports emerged that she wasn’t licensed to practice law in any U.S. state.

She refused to say where she passed the bar exam. The Wall Street Journal later reported that Zacharia sat for the bar exam after graduating from law school, but didn’t pass.

US President Donald Trump speaks with White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia and aide Natalie Harp after boarding Marine One at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska, on October 13, 2026. President Trump is traveling to Wasilla, Alaska to hold a campaign rally ahead of the midterm elections. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

Zacharia and Harp joined Trump at a campaign rally in Alaska.

KENT NISHIMURA/Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images

Axios reports that Trump was “blindsided” by the news that Zacharia was not an “attorney,” as he had called her on Truth Social when announcing her hire.

Zacharia tried to do damage control in a Thursday night interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

Sean Hannity interviews Katie Zacharia on Fox News.
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Hannity asked her how she believed her debut briefing went, noting that her performance had been “widely panned.” He also pressed her on her failure to set the record straight about not passing the bar exam in California and her decision to take questions only from conservative outlets at her first White House briefing—points she struggled to defend.

On Friday, Trump said he had watched the show and “Sean was a little bit tough.” However, it reportedly was the final straw that pushed Trump to end her time as press secretary.

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Evgenia Anastasakos
Evgenia AnastasakosBreaking News Intern

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