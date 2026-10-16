HANNITY’S HYPOCRISY Hannity Exposes Himself as a Hypocrite in MAGA Mouthpiece Interview The Fox star is now asking the same questions as the “so-called journalists” he attacked just days ago. Fox News

Sean Hannity has exposed himself as a hypocrite, pressing MAGA’s new mouthpiece over her shady credentials mere days after whining about the legacy media doing the same.

The Fox News host grilled new White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia on Thursday, opening the segment by pointing out that her first press briefing was “widely panned” and that she called herself a “lawyer” despite never having passed the bar exam.

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That contrasted sharply with remarks he made in primetime on Tuesday about the 41-year-old Zacharia, hours after her first press briefing. Then, he referred to reporters daring to ask a top Trump official about her credentials as “so-called journalists” of the “corrupt news media.”

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“Most of the so-called journalists, and I say so-called because that’s what I mean,” he began, after airing a clip of Zacharia answering a softball question from his Fox News colleague. “We have an abusively biased, corrupt news media in this country. The legacy media mob, as I affectionately refer to them, they are not interested in real questions and real answers.”

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He continued, “They are out for blood. Zacharia has been mocked. She’s been attacked over her appearance, her hair, the way she spoke. They questioned her intelligence, her credentials. They even asked about her bar exam. Could you imagine the press asking similar questions to Karine Jean-Pierre, asking about her background, her record with Zacharia? The blowback was immediate. It was nasty, and all of this from a group of people that claim to champion women in the workplace.”

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Fast forward to Thursday night, and it was Hannity, 64, who was holding Zacharia’s feet to the fire.

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Hannity began his interview with Zacharia by reminding her of the harsh criticism she faces.

“You had your first moment as press secretary—it’s been widely panned, I’m sure you’re aware,” he said. “It only lasted 14 minutes. You only took three questions, questions about your legal background, calling yourself a lawyer. You went to Pepperdine Law School, but you did not pass the bar exam.”

After Zacharia rattled off excuses about not having enough time to prepare for a full-length press briefing, having accepted the job days prior, Hannity asked whether she was accusing her White House colleagues of not preparing her properly for her big moment.

Next, he questioned her credentials—the very thing that he criticized others in the legacy media for doing mere days earlier.

“I saw you were on with Jack Posobiec, I guess earlier tonight, and you called it a conspiracy theory as it relates to the issue of being a lawyer,” he said. “Now you did go to Pepperdine. Pepperdine is a good school, no doubt about it. You took the bar exam, but you didn’t pass the bar exam, correct?”

Zacharia confirmed she is not an attorney, having failed the bar exam once and never retaking it. Hannity cut off her rambling answer and confronted her with the fact that she has repeatedly reshared at least 15 posts referring to her as an attorney.

She argued that they were simply retweets of posts where other people called her an “attorney.”

Sean Hannity delivered a tough interview of Katie Zacharia, days after he slammed the legacy media for daring to question her shady credentials. Fox News

“Why not just say I went to Pepperdine Law School and then took a different career path, and I took the bar once and didn’t pass it?” Hannity asked next. “Why get into this long drawn-out definition between the difference between a lawyer and an attorney, because I don’t think most people see much of a distinction. Why didn’t you just say, ‘I never practiced law.’”

Zacharia argued she wasn’t being paid for legal advice but merely providing a legal overview on a number of issues.

Fox News did not respond to an email seeking comment about Hannity’s hypocrisy.

The longtime Fox star did not stop there. Next, he asked Zacharia why her press briefing was so short, totaling just 14 minutes.

“Why only three questions in 14 minutes, and what might you do a little differently going forward?” he asked. “I can give you some unsolicited advice. That’s never going to be a friendly room to you.”

Zacharia struggled to answer as music began playing her off, “Yeah. So what I, what I would say, is I would absolutely be very well prepared on the briefing, Sean. And I would love, and I do love questions. And I would love to build a relationship with all of those members of the press corps, so there is a substantive component to us having an ability to interact, and I will be very prepared, Sean, and I will step up to the duty of President Trump has asked me to as press secretary.”

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