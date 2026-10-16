OUTFOXED Trump’s New Mouthpiece Suffers Savage Snub From Sean Hannity Katie Zacharia’s interview with the Fox News host ended with a brutal blow.

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia has suffered a savage snub in what should have been a safe space: Fox News.

Conservative host Sean Hannity offered Zacharia a chance to explain herself on President Donald Trump’s favorite network on Thursday evening, two days after her first press briefing turned into a car-crash.

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Zacharia, 41, took only three questions, all from conservative outlets, stumbled over her words, confused the president with her husband, and ended the briefing after just 14 minutes.

Katie Zacharia did not pass the bar in her Hannity interview. Fox News

She has also faced about misrepresenting her legal credentials. Trump bragged she was a lawyer when he announced her new role as his mouthpiece, but this week it was revealed she never sat for the bar exam after earning her law degree at Pepperdine.

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At the end of an awkward, stilted seven-minute interview, the segment got brutal.

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Hannity asked why she only took three questions in her briefing and what she might do differently going forward.

The Fox News host then said, “I can give you some unsolicited advice, that’s never gonna be a friendly room to you.”

As she fumbled over her answer, Fox News began playing her out with music to signal an ad break.

“Yeah, so what I would say is, I would absolutely be very well prepared on the briefing, Sean, and I would love, and I do love questions, and I would love to build a relationship with all of those members of the press corps, so there’s a substantive, ah, component to us having an ability to interact,” she said, as the music played on.

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She continued on: “I will be very prepared, Sean, and I will step up to the duty President Trump has asked me to as press secretary.”

Journalist Aaron Rupar shared the final question on social media, saying the interview was “a disaster” for Zacharia. “I’ve never seen Hannity do someone who works for Trump like this,” Rupar posted on X.

Aaron Rupar calls out Sean Hannity's Katie Zacharia interview. X

Noting she “crashes and burns on [checks notes] Hannity,” Rupar also said the “epic flame out” may see Zacharia beat Anthony Scaramucci’s record as 11 days as White House Communications Director for Trump in 2017.

He was fired days after he gave an expletive-laden rant to a New Yorker reporter, believing it was off the record.

One MAGA social media user posted, “Hannity was clearly out for blood. She might not make it to November,” while Semafor editor Max Tani noted, “Hannity knows Trump watches his show. His decision to ask Katie Zacharia real questions instead of just defending her or criticizing the media seems pretty notable.”

Hannity began his interview with Zacharia by saying her briefing has “been widely panned, I’m sure you’re aware,” as she continued to widely smile and nod.

The host, who often brags about his friendship with Trump, said there were “questions about your legal background calling yourself a lawyer. You went to Pepperdine Law School, but you did not pass the bar exam, correct?”

Still smiling, Zacharia said “Correct.”

Sean Hannity interviews Katie Zacharia on Fox News. Fox News

He then asked her of the briefing, “Well, how did you feel it went personally?”

Zacharia then explained she flew to Washington last Friday to accept the job, flew home to California on Saturday, then back to Washington on Sunday ahead of Tuesday morning’s briefing. She said, “So, what I feel is I really stepped up and to the plate to do the press conference, Sean, with very little prep time. I received briefing materials in the morning of Tuesday.”

Picking up on Zacharia seemingly calling out the tardy arrival of her briefing material, Hannity then asked her, “Am I hearing that you think the staff should have prepped you better?”

New White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia during her first press briefing. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

After a nervous laugh, Zacharia then mangled her response, stating, “Well, I believe that in that time, I could have just given a brief intro, and said, ‘I’m only here to introduce myself, and I want to engage with the press corps. I am a... someone who wants to build relationships with every single one of you. I, however, have been on the day, on the job for one day, and I now need to...’”

Hannity also asked Zacharia about social media posts coming back to haunt her that seem to suggest she identified herself as an attorney, despite never taking the bar exam a second time.

“I think they were retweets,” Zacharia said, “and I corrected the record and said that there’s not endorsing the title. They were retweets of a title that had been given.”

Zachariah retweeted at least 15 Fox News stories and One America News segments that referred to her as an “attorney” from April 2025 to last month, according to a report on Thursday by CNN.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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