RED ALERT CNN Data Guru Reveals President’s ‘Five-Alarm Trumpster Fire’ Trump’s approval rating has hit a record low ahead of the midterms.

CNN data guru Harry Enten has declared a “five-alarm Trumpster fire” as President Donald Trump’s net approval rating plunges to a record low.

Trump’s net approval rating has collapsed from +6 points in January 2025 to -35, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling. The figure puts him at his weakest point in the survey’s history, while his standing among independent voters is even worse, at -54.

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“This is a five-alarm Trumpster fire,” Enten said, describing the numbers as a warning sign for the president and his party.

Trump's overall approval rating is at or near record lows. Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

“The worst he has ever been in the Reuters/Ipsos poll,” he said. “I mean, this is down there with Jacques Cousteau and the Little Mermaid. This is how low Trump is right now.”

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The latest figures are not an isolated polling setback. Enten said Trump had recorded the worst net approval ratings for a president in October ahead of a midterm election in four separate polls conducted by NBC, ABC, Reuters/Ipsos, and the Pew Research Center, with results ranging from -32 to -38.

Each placed him below former President Harry Truman, whose net approval rating reached -30 during the same period before a midterm election.

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“It is not some type of anomaly. This has been happening over and over and over and over again,” Enten said.

“Oops, I did it again if you’re President Trump. And indeed, sometimes you just have to go through the history books”

The historical comparison offers little comfort to Republicans ahead of the midterms, as the GOP tries to defend its majorities in the House and Senate. But if history is anything to go by, that seems unlikely.

Presidents George W. Bush and Truman both had net approval ratings of -15 or lower around a midterm election, and both parties lost control of the House and Senate during those elections.

“Historically, [Trump’s] low approval rating at this point before a midterm has brought not just the president down, but the House and Senate control with it,” Enten warned.

Trump’s political fortunes have deteriorated since he launched his war with Iran in February, driving up energy prices.

And that is a huge concern for the GOP ahead of the midterms, when the economy and Trump’s handling of it will be at the top of voters’ minds.

Polls suggest a grim road ahead for the Republicans. Democrats hold an 8-point lead on the generic congressional ballot in the November poll, according to the RealClearPolling average. Several House districts that Trump won by double digits in 2024 are now considered competitive, meaning the Republicans are likely to lose control of the House, and quite possibly the Senate.

Republicans have voiced their concerns behind closed doors. Carlos Curbelo, a former Republican congressman who lost his competitive Florida seat during Trump’s first midterm elections in 2018, said the current political climate is particularly unforgiving.

“The environment is about as tough as one could expect,” Curbelo told Politico. “There is no one who has privately stated that they believe Republicans can hold the House—not in recent weeks, anyway.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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