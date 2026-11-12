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GEN Z-ERO SUPPORT

CNN Data Guru Reveals Voter Group That ‘Despises’ President

Young voter support for Donald Trump has collapsed.

By Tom Porter

CNN data analyst Harry Enten has revealed that young voter support for President Donald Trump is cratering.

On Thursday, CNN’s Kate Bolduan discussed new midterm data with Enten, who said it showed an astonishing collapse in support for the president among voters aged 18-24.

“Look at this margin. Look at this margin. That is wild. Yeah, it’s huge. It’s a huge shift. I mean, that is like this isn’t over 20 years. This is over two years,” said Enten, pointing to election data showing that Trump’s net approval by younger voters had fallen from 43 percent in 2024 to just 15 percent this year.

Donald Trump chanted about P'Nut the squirrel during a North Carolina rally while running for his second presidential term.

Donald Trump on the 2024 campaign trail, where he made serious inroads with younger voters.

Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

“We are talking about a 28-point decline in terms of where he went from vote share to approval rating in just two years’ time,” said Enten. “This drove a historic shift away from the Republicans to the Democrats.”

“They, simply put, despised the president of the United States,” he said.

Younger voters disillusioned with Trump on issues including healthcare, the cost of living, and the Iran war turned out in record numbers in the midterms to help drive the Democrats to an historic win.

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The election reversed gains Republicans made with young voters in 2024, when Democratic candidate Kamala Harris saw the youth vote share drop from a 25-point advantage in 2020 to just 4 points. Trump won the young male vote by 14 points, appearing on popular podcasts such as Joe Rogan’s, where he pitched his policies and discussed topics like “cancel culture” and the UFC.

But Trump’s first two years back in the White House appear to have been a massive letdown for younger voters, with millions concerned about cost-of-living pressures that Trump’s war with Iran has made worse. Voters across the country and across demographics are abandoning the president in droves, CNN’s data showed.

“It is one of the big reasons why Democrats did so well during the election was younger voters who were giving ... a lot of them were giving Republicans a chance, but that chance Republicans squandered, and they said we’re going back in the other direction and we’re supporting Democrats in overwhelming numbers,” said Enten.

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Tom Porter
Tom PorterBreaking News Reporter

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