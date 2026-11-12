‘PUNCHING DOWN’ ‘South Park’ Humiliates ‘Helpless Loser’ Trump After Blue Tsunami The show took on MAGA’s major losses in its new episode.

South Park is adding salt to the deep wound of Trump’s major midterm losses.

The show roasted the president’s “severe beating” on Election Day, when Republicans lost control of both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate, and their nationwide majority of governorships, in a major repudiation of the president.

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In an assembly scene at South Park Elementary, Mr. Garrison tells students, “Now I know you’ve all heard about the midterms and the severe beating our president took.” He adds, “Of course we could just go on and on and make a bunch of jokes about them, but it’s no fun punching down on a helpless loser, so we’re just gonna sort of not do that this week.”

Comedy Central/X

The show goes on to do just that, as Garrison then introduces “PC Principal.” The eccentric character comes out dancing to a hype beat as he tells the students about the “liberal changes” coming to the school.

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“All right, everyone, listen up!” he begins. I“ don’t know about you, but I’ve been pretty messed up the last couple of years. We are gonna get s--t back on track: We are gonna be tolerant. We’re gonna be respectful of all races. We’re gonna have f---ing sex changes on f---ing students.”

Trump has been soft on the show despite its ruthless satire. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

“We’re gonna support f---ing Palestine, and we are no longer going to forget about the minority and the gay students at this school,” he adds.

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The scene comes amid the show’s scathing mockery of Trump since its Season 27 premiere, Sermon on the Mount, which portrayed Trump in its premiere, in which creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone debuted its most aggressive portrayal of Trump and introduced Satan as Trump’s lover. The outlandish parody of Trump and his administration intensified throughout Seasons 27 and 28—the latter of which depicted him having sex with Vice President JD Vance.

South Park’s Season 29 rebrand mocks Trump’s fixation on renaming, as it changed its name to “South America.”

South Park, Satan in a lover's quarrel with naked Donald Trump. Comedy Central

Despite the series’ unrelenting mockery, Trump has been uncharacteristically silent about the show in public. Insiders say he “hates” it, however. The White House portrayed Trump as above it all in a statement responding to Season 27: “The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end—for years they have come after South Park for what they labeled as ‘offense’ content, but suddenly they are praising the show. Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows.”

South Park, JD Vance and President Trump having sex. Comedy Central

The series has been a massive ratings success since it viciously turned on Trump, drawing its largest audience since 1999.

Stone told The New York Times that he and Parker didn’t set out to make the show so politics-heavy. “It’s not that we got all political. It’s that politics became pop culture,” he said.

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