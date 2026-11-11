 Skip to main content
PHAT L

Trump Slapped With Brutal Label After Midterm Catastrophe

As the dust settles on the midterms, the real winners and losers are coming into focus.

Donald Trump with an L for loser

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

By Harry Thompson

Donald Trump is regarded as the biggest loser of the midterms by Americans.

He earned the undesirable moniker along with his MAGA movement in a new Politico poll conducted in the days after the midterm election. It was published Wednesday.

The survey found that 62 percent of Americans overall regard Trump as an election loser, followed closely by the MAGA movement, which 59 percent of respondents regard as a loser.

President Donald Trump gestures
BLAME GAME

Trump Lines Up Another Woman for the Chop After Blue Tsunami

Isabel van Brugen

Across responses from the entire population, that makes them the biggest losers of the 2026 midterm election.

Just 10 percent of Americans thought progressive Democrats, 14 percent of moderate Democrats, and 22 percent of working-class Americans were losers.

When it came to working-class Americans, MAGA thought the group was a bigger loser than Trump, at 42 percent.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 30: An anti-trump demonstrator steps on a Make America Great Again baseball cap on May 30, 2024 in New York City. Former president Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

MAGA is regarded by MAGA as one of the big losers of the election.

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Politico reports that 55 percent of all respondents thought moderate Democrats were winners, and 58 percent felt the same about progressive Democrats.

Awkwardly for MAGA, 45 percent of people who identify as MAGA thought that MAGA was a loser in the election. This outstrips Trump, whom people of the same political persuasion thought was a loser, at just 35 percent.

In other words, the biggest loser in the eyes of MAGA is MAGA.

Perhaps surprisingly, only 34 percent of MAGA supporters thought Trump was a loser, suggesting a rift between how the core of his base perceives the president’s fortunes compared to their own.

A huge 82 percent of moderate Democrat supporters and 80 percent of progressive Democrats thought Trump was a loser.

Non-MAGA republicans saw it similarly, with 59 percent labeling Trump a loser, and three-fifths holding the same view of the MAGA movement.

US President Donald Trump throws MAGA hats to the crowd upon arrival to speak at a midterm campaign rally at Shoemaker Center in Chillicothe, Ohio, on October 28, 2026. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

MAGA thought the MAGA movement was more of a loser in 2026 than Trump himself.

KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

It raises questions about what the GOP wants for its future, after the best part of a decade dominated by Trump and MAGA.

Elon Musk also did poorly, with 48 percent of all Americans regarding him as a 2026 loser. That number reached 68 percent among progressive Democrats and 64 percent among moderate Dems.

Billionaires fared a little better, with 42 percent of all Americans regarding them as losers, along with 57 percent of moderate Dems and 36 percent of non-MAGA Republicans who felt the same.

The GOP was handed a beating in the midterms after months of pent-up frustration at the administration.

Play Video

Before the vote, it was widely expected to act as a referendum on Trump’s first two years back in the White House. In that time, he has started a hugely unpopular war in the Middle East and fueled an affordability crisis, all while bragging that the economy was going gangbusters.

In response, the American people delivered a damning rebuke of the 80-year-old, placing a major question mark over the future of the MAGA movement.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Harry Thompson
Harry ThompsonNews Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW