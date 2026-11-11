PHAT L Trump Slapped With Brutal Label After Midterm Catastrophe As the dust settles on the midterms, the real winners and losers are coming into focus. Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Donald Trump is regarded as the biggest loser of the midterms by Americans.

He earned the undesirable moniker along with his MAGA movement in a new Politico poll conducted in the days after the midterm election. It was published Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The survey found that 62 percent of Americans overall regard Trump as an election loser, followed closely by the MAGA movement, which 59 percent of respondents regard as a loser.

Across responses from the entire population, that makes them the biggest losers of the 2026 midterm election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just 10 percent of Americans thought progressive Democrats, 14 percent of moderate Democrats, and 22 percent of working-class Americans were losers.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

When it came to working-class Americans, MAGA thought the group was a bigger loser than Trump, at 42 percent.

MAGA is regarded by MAGA as one of the big losers of the election. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Politico reports that 55 percent of all respondents thought moderate Democrats were winners, and 58 percent felt the same about progressive Democrats.

Awkwardly for MAGA, 45 percent of people who identify as MAGA thought that MAGA was a loser in the election. This outstrips Trump, whom people of the same political persuasion thought was a loser, at just 35 percent.

In other words, the biggest loser in the eyes of MAGA is MAGA.

Perhaps surprisingly, only 34 percent of MAGA supporters thought Trump was a loser, suggesting a rift between how the core of his base perceives the president’s fortunes compared to their own.

A huge 82 percent of moderate Democrat supporters and 80 percent of progressive Democrats thought Trump was a loser.

Non-MAGA republicans saw it similarly, with 59 percent labeling Trump a loser, and three-fifths holding the same view of the MAGA movement.

MAGA thought the MAGA movement was more of a loser in 2026 than Trump himself. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

It raises questions about what the GOP wants for its future, after the best part of a decade dominated by Trump and MAGA.

Elon Musk also did poorly, with 48 percent of all Americans regarding him as a 2026 loser. That number reached 68 percent among progressive Democrats and 64 percent among moderate Dems.

Billionaires fared a little better, with 42 percent of all Americans regarding them as losers, along with 57 percent of moderate Dems and 36 percent of non-MAGA Republicans who felt the same.

The GOP was handed a beating in the midterms after months of pent-up frustration at the administration.

Play Video

Before the vote, it was widely expected to act as a referendum on Trump’s first two years back in the White House. In that time, he has started a hugely unpopular war in the Middle East and fueled an affordability crisis, all while bragging that the economy was going gangbusters.

In response, the American people delivered a damning rebuke of the 80-year-old, placing a major question mark over the future of the MAGA movement.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register