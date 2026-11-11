BLAME GAME Trump Lines Up Another Woman for the Chop After Blue Tsunami The president has found another female member of his administration he can blame. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is gearing up to oust a female member of his administration following his midterm election bloodbath, according to a report.

White House Cabinet Secretary Meghan Bauer, who oversees Trump’s 24-member Cabinet, is expected to leave the White House by the end of the year, MS NOW reported Tuesday, citing two White House officials and one former White House official familiar with internal discussions.

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Meghan Bauer (R) pictured with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Jeanette Rubio in September 2026. Instagram/ @artinembassies

The report comes days after the 80-year-old president hinted at personnel changes in the aftermath of his party’s bruising midterm losses. The Republican collapse included the GOP strongholds of Texas, Kansas, and South Carolina.

“I love my Cabinet. I think they’re good. But I’ll do—be doing maybe a few changes. I don’t want to mention who,” Trump told conservative 60 Minutes correspondent Ross Douthat. Hours earlier, he let longtime White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles go.

Bauer, who is in her 30s, gushed about her role in an interview with Independent Women’s Features, released just weeks ago, telling the publication that her role “is to ensure all the Cabinet agencies are coordinated and driving the President’s agenda every day.”

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But two current White House officials revealed that Trump has grown “increasingly frustrated” with her over the past few months and was plotting with senior staffers this week to have her ousted.

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Two sources familiar with the matter said her job responsibilities could be consolidated under Stephen Miller—Trump’s new chief of staff—and others working in the West Wing. Bauer is expected to stay on for a couple of months as part of a handover process, according to MS NOW.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles was ousted last week and replaced by Stephen Miller. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Bauer would be the latest woman to leave the administration, following in the footsteps of Wiles, former press secretary Karoline Leavitt, former Attorney General Pam Bondi, former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, former Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, and former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

The mother of two has worked with the president since his 2016 presidential election campaign. She worked in scheduling roles and as senior policy adviser at the Federal Housing Finance Agency in Trump’s first administration.

Bauer returned to real estate finance after leaving politics in 2020, believing her time in Washington was over. But on New Year’s Day in 2025, Wiles, then Trump’s incoming chief of staff, invited her to return to the White House.

In her interview with Independent Women’s Features, Bauer described that return as the “best thing” she had ever done.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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