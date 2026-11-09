NO BUONO CNN Data Guru Star Exposes Glaring Problem With Stephen Miller’s Promotion One key voter bloc saw a huge swing in the midterms.

CNN’s data guru Harry Enten has revealed a glaring “tone deaf” error with President Donald Trump’s pick for top staffer.

The 80-year-old president named Stephen Miller, 41, his new chief of staff, after Susie Wiles headed for the exit following the GOP’s disastrous midterm election trouncing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is a longtime admirer of Enten, but he would not have liked what he said on Monday on NewsCentral, when he explained that appointing Miller to the top job wouldn’t help heal the rift with a key voting bloc.

He revealed how voting had changed in some counties.

“Gosh, how tone deaf is this White House?” Enten said. “You get the results from last week, and then you make Stephen Miller chief of staff. What are they? They are in another planet. They’re in another universe that we’re talking about.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He then revealed how select counties with large proportions of Latino voters had swung at last week’s election.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“I mean, just look at these shifts. Look at these shifts among Latino voters, and I got them across the political map for you. This is the shift from the 2024 [presidential election] to the 2026 Senate [election].

“Look at this: in Starr County, Texas, a 72-point shift in that county. These are all heavily Latino areas. 72-point shift, majority Latino. How about Passaic City, New Jersey? We’ll go up to the Northeast. A 54-point shift.

Trump once had the bloc on his side. Now it's gone. CNN

“Look at this. Seward County, Kansas, 52-point shift. How about Cicero, Illinois? A 46-point shift from 2024 to 2026, Latino support for Democrats up like a rocket. We saw it across the political map no matter what state, no matter what region you were in. And then, Donald Trump makes Stephen Miller chief of staff. What the heck is going on out there?”

The Democrats’ sweep to victory was boosted by massive support from Latinos in the wake of Trump’s hard-line immigration crackdown. The push has been spearheaded by ICE and has seen families separated and people snapped up in the middle of their working day.

Trump announced on Friday that Miller would be taking over as chief of staff. He previously served as deputy chief of staff.

“One of the things that’s driving these shifts is immigration. Look at this: Who [do] Latinos trust more on immigration? Back in the fall of 2024, Harris versus Trump, they trusted Trump by three points. But look at this: by the fall of 2026, when you match up Democrats versus Republicans, they trusted Democrats by 21 points. That is a 24-point shift to the Democrats’ direction.”

Susie Wiles was the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff. She headed for the exit last week. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

He then pulled up data responding to the question of whether the “Trump administration’s actions have gone too far on immigration.”

“Overall, amongst the electorate, look, it was not helpful. It was not helpful. It was 58 percent. But it really wasn’t helpful among Latinos. Look, 68 percent of Latinos said that the Trump immigration actions had gone too far and that drove historic shifts away from the right to the left that, simply put, are just eyes popping.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register