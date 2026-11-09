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ANOTHER ONE GONE

Top White House Official Flees After Stephen Miller’s Takeover

Another one bites the dust at the Trump administration.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller attends a roundtable discussion on cybercrime in the East Room of the White House on October 21, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

By Cameron Adams

Stephen Miller’s elevation to White House chief of staff has already led to one major MAGA departure.

On Friday, President Donald Trump, 80, announced that the divisive Miller, 41, would replace his longtime chief of staff, Susie Wiles, 69, who is moving to his political operation.

Now, one of Wiles’ longstanding allies has announced he is leaving the administration, ahead of Miller taking over. Miller has drawn criticism for his hard-line views and is the architect of Trump’s brutal mass deportation policy.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles (L) and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller

Susie Wiles has left her role as White House chief of staff and will be replaced by her former deputy, Stephen Miller.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Richard Walters offered his resignation as White House deputy chief of staff on Friday, the same day Miller’s promotion was announced, according to Axios. The publication said Walters was one of Wiles’ closest allies, and that they had worked together for more than a decade.

A person familiar with the departure said his exit was amicable, Axios noted.

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“Serving President Trump has been the honor of a lifetime and I will always be thankful to Susie Wiles for the opportunity,” he told the publication in a statement.

He added, “Stephen is building an incredible and capable team to implement the President’s agenda and I look forward to being part of it from the outside.”

CEO of Palantir Technologies, Exiger CEO Barndon Rahbar Daniels, Alex Karp, Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles (L-R seated) White House Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislative, Political and Public Affairs Richard Walters, and Altimeter CEO Brad Gerstner attend a meeting on artificial intelligence in the East Room of the White House on September 29, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Richard Walters, seated, bottom left, at a tech dinner at the White House with his ally Susie Wiles.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan and White House Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislative, Political and Public Affairs Richard Walters attend a meeting on artificial intelligence in the East Room of the White House on September 29, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan and White House staffer Richard Walters in September.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Walters had been in the role since May, and is a veteran Republican operative who previously worked as executive director of the inaugural committee for Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

He is the longest-tenured chief of staff in Republican National Committee history, according to Axios, and played a key part in all three of Trump’s presidential campaigns.

Miller put a positive spin on the exit, saying Walters had been “an invaluable member” of the White House.

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“While he will be leaving us, Richard will continue to help from the outside as we continue to work with all of our strength to deliver for President Trump and his courageous fight to Save America,” Miller said in a statement to Fox News.

It is the first major move since Miller’s promotion, which comes after the Republican party’s disastrous showing in the midterm elections, where they lost control of both the House and the Senate to Democrats.

US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media at President Donald J. Trump International Airport in Palm Beach, Florida, US, November 6, 2026. REUTERS/Eric Lee
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Miller’s promotion has also led to another MAGA departure: his wife Katie has announced she will stop recording her podcast.

The Katie Miller Show launched in August last year. However, she has struggled to find an audience for her soft-ball interviews. Her only episode to break 1 million YouTube views was an awkward chat with her former boss Elon Musk. Most episodes logged less than 20,000 views.

Katie Miller and Stephen Miller at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner held at the Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

Katie Miller and Stephen Miller at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

“With @StephenM taking on this new role for President Trump, I’ve decided to stop recording new podcast episodes,” Katie said in a post on X.

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“Nothing is more important than raising our four kids. While I’ve loved the podcast, the time commitment is too great and now is the time to step away. I’ll be cheering President Trump and his team on from outside the administration,” she added.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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Cameron Adams
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