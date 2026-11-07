TRUMP’S CREEPIEST ENFORCER Why Miller Is Trump’s Most Dangerous Move Yet Michael Wolff breaks down how President Donald Trump made the call to boot his longtime enforcer.

President Donald Trump’s bombshell shake-up at the highest levels of the administration is one of his most dangerous moves yet, his longtime biographer said.

Author Michael Wolff said Trump’s decision to replace Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller as his White House chief of staff is yet another display of how much he values loyalty above all else.

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Trump, 80, abruptly announced on Friday that his longtime enforcer was out and Miller, her deputy and the architect of the administration’s hardline immigration blitz, was in. The move came just weeks after Trump repeatedly insisted that there was “zero chance” he was replacing Wiles following Politico’s reporting that their relationship was on the rocks.

Wolff pulled back the curtain on the president’s decision on Inside Trump’s Head.

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“On Thursday… he screams at Susie Wiles. Again, in front of people, screams at her. When Trump screams at you, I mean, it’s terrible,” he told co-host Joanna Coles.

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“So Susie Wiles, at that moment, walked out,” he continued. “She fled through the door. She left, and immediately leaked that she was out.”

An administration official told the Daily Beast that Wiles resigned on Thursday night.

Maggie Haberman, a White House correspondent for The New York Times, revealed that she and her colleagues Tyler Pager and Jonathan Swan had reached out to the administration to seek comment on a story about Trump’s plan to replace Wiles with Miller.

“Shortly before the deadline we gave, the president posted the news,” she wrote on X.

President Donald Trump's "ice maiden" is leaving the White House. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Wolff said Trump was forced to decide on a replacement quickly.

“He had to appoint someone then so it didn’t look like she quit,” he said. “So that’s how Stephen Miller comes into this because—and it represents two things about Trump—because Stephen Miller is available and a sycophant, and was perhaps the only person ready at the drop of a hat to step into that job.”

“And then it goes to Trump’s other instincts, which is, again, yes, to double down and appoint the person who is most abject in his loyalty, most clearly most ready to do what Trump wants to do, and that would be Stephen Miller,” he added. “So here we are.”

Stephen Miller, her deputy, is taking over as White House chief of staff. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Trump previously blasted as “fake news” any report that suggested he was planning to boot Wiles.

“She’s been incredible. We’ve had maybe the most successful first two years, and it’s not even two years, in the history of the presidency. She’s been my chief of staff. She’s smart, she’s tough,” Trump told reporters. “Susie is here, and she’s gonna be here for a long time.”

But that changed in the aftermath of Trump’s crushing defeat in the midterms. Sources told CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins that the president’s anger had been growing the past week over media coverage of Republicans’ massive losses.

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“It’s hard to overstate really just how factionalized that environment has become in the last several days alone,” Collins said Friday night on The Source. “Aides that I’ve spoken with have described a workplace that is filled with tension and infighting, likening it to the ‘knives-out’ days of the president’s first term.”

“Now, many people believe that Susie Wiles’ departure will only accelerate the shift in the balance of power in the president’s inner circle that is underway right now.”

Find and subscribe to Inside Trump’s Head with Michael Wolff and Joanna Coles on YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes of incomparable insight into the psyche of the world’s most talked-about man drop every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday evening on YouTube and Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday mornings on other podcast platforms.

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