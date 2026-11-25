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Kara Swisher has taken a swipe at a CNN colleague.

On Tuesday, the veteran tech journalist took aim at CNN’s in-house Trump loyalist, Scott Jennings, 49, in a scathing post on Threads.

Swisher, 63, was responding to a clip of Jennings on Monday’s NewsNight, where he told guest host Elie Honig, 51, to “lighten up a little and chuckle” about an AI-generated meme posted on Truth Social by President Donald Trump, 80, of Jensen Huang with blood spattered on his face, triumphantly hoisting a red bra, after Nvidia reinstated him as CEO. The image was a play on the photo captured during Trump’s attempted assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024.

Kara Swisher. Getty Images

“Now that I am out [of] my CNN gig, I can more flatly say what I do not miss the always knuckleheaded but persistently willful compromises of Scott Jennings, who never had a boneheaded take he did not express with the smugness of Tracy Flick,” Swisher wrote on Threads, in a post that racked up nearly 16,000 likes.

“Haha a bra is the level of discourse for maladjusted teens, not a grown-a-- man.” she closed.

Tracy Flick is the doggedly ambitious student-council hopeful played by Reese Witherspoon in the 1999 satire Election.

The movie Election, directed by Alexander Payne. Seen here: Reese Witherspoon (as Tracy Flick). Initial theatrical release: Friday, April 23, 1999. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

The meme that set her off was a parody of one of the most famous photos of Trump’s political career: the bloodied then-candidate raising his fist towards the sky mere moments after he was shot in the right ear during an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024. In the AI-generated spoof, it’s a defiant Huang who punches the air as Secret Service agents swarm him, red bra in hand.

Trump shared this image after Huang returned to power. Screenshot//Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

Trump’s post celebrated Huang’s victorious comeback after the Nvidia co-founder stepped down on Nov. 12, when his affairs came to light. This has included one with Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore’s Megaspeed, who is alleged to be a Chinese spy. Nvidia’s board voted to reinstate him on Monday, with Trump, who owns $62 million of Nvidia stock, claiming he’d “convinced” the company to do it.

On NewsNight on Monday, Honig had asked Jennings to explain the underwear.

“What the hell is up with the red bra? What does that mean? Interpret for us,” Honig asked Jennings.

US President Donald Trump presents the National Medal of Science to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during the "A New Golden Age" summit at the U.S. Institute of Peace. Evan Vucci/Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“Do you really need me to spell it out for you?” Jennings replied. “I mean, you could just lighten up a little and chuckle.”

“It’s a meme,” he added.

Honig then raised Corey Comperatore, the 50-year-old rally-goer killed in Butler, and asked whether Jennings thought his family would find the joke funny.

Jennings said he thought Comperatore’s family was “very grateful for how the president has interacted with him.” “The president was shot,” he said. “Does he not have the right to make light of his own situation?”

On the same broadcast, Jennings also waved off national security concerns about Huang’s return. “In this moment, my view is, I’m team America,” he said.

Jennings and CNN did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

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Swisher hasn’t hidden her growing contempt for where the network is going. In September, she said she wanted out of CNN as soon as Warner Bros. Discovery’s merger with David Ellison’s Paramount had cleared its last legal hurdle.

“F--k these guys. I don’t want to work for them. I just don’t,” she said on her Pivot podcast at the time, adding: “They don’t want me. I don’t want them, and I have been very explicit. I think they are terrible media owners. I’d rather work for Rupert Murdoch.”

In September, Swisher said she’d asked her agent to get her out of her CNN contract, which was due to run until Dec. 31, even though the network had been trying to keep her.

“They’ve been trying to keep me,” she said. “Very nicely, been trying to keep me, and I have a lot of regard for the executives there now.”

She added, “I have other things that make more money, that matter more, that have a bigger audience.”

Swisher got her wish. CNN has since released her early, according to a November Status report.