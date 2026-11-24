The president posted the AI image after intervening to demand the return of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .

CNN’s MAGA commentator Scott Jennings was pressed live on air about his views on a bizarre meme Donald Trump shared after Jensen Huang was reinstated as CEO of Nvidia, which referenced a moment when a man was killed.

On Monday, the 80-year-old president posted an AI-generated image of a blood-spattered Huang with one fist in the air, clutching a red bra and surrounded by Secret Service personnel. The image referenced the photograph of Trump raising his fist in defiance shortly after the assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024.

Trump shared the image after Nvidia’s board’s stunning unanimous decision to bring Huang back as CEO after he resigned following revelations that he had multiple affairs, including one with a woman accused of being a Chinese spy.

Trump shared this image after Huang returned to power. Screenshot//Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

Trump, who owns around $62 million worth of Nvidia stock, made the startling admission on Monday that he had “convinced” the company to bring Huang back and apparently assured the board that his extramarital affair did not pose a national security risk.

During Monday night’s broadcast of CNN’s NewsNight, guest-hosted by Elle Honig, Jennings was asked what he thought about the image Trump had shared of Huang.

“I get the reference to Butler, Pennsylvania, here, but what the hell is up with the red bra? What does that mean? Interpret for us,” Honig grilled Jennings.

Jensen Huang had an affair with Alice Huang, a Singapore tech exec accused of being a Chinese spy. Ann Wang/REUTERS

“Do you actually need me to tell you what it means, or are you just asking me? Do you really need me to spell it out for you?” Jennings replied.

“I mean, you could just lighten up a little and chuckle,” he added. “It’s a meme.”

Honig then asked Jennings whether the family of Corey Comperatore, who was killed by a stray bullet during the assassination attempt against Trump in Butler, would find it funny that the president was using the moment to joke about the sex-mad Nvidia CEO.

“Well, his family, I think, is very grateful for how the president has interacted with him,” Jennings said. “Are you seriously telling me that you don’t see a little bit of humor in this on a day like today?

“The president was shot. Does he not have the right to make light of his own situation?”

Shares of Nvidia skyrocketed after the company’s board voted to reinstate Jensen Huang. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Elsewhere on Monday night’s NewsNight, Jennings dismissed suggestions that bringing Huang back into the fold posed a national security risk following his alleged affair with Megaspeed employee Alice Huang, who is suspected of being a Chinese spy.

Singapore-based company Megaspeed is under investigation for allegedly smuggling Nvidia’s advanced AI chips into China in violation of U.S. export-control laws.

“I think you can make a case for it because of Nvidia’s invaluable position in this race to control artificial intelligence, superior intelligence, whatever you want to call it. I mean, this guy created a company, and he’s created a chip that makes us the dominant player. And the president believed at that moment that he needs to be a part of that continued dominance,” Jennings said.

“In this moment, my view is, I’m team America,” he continued. “I want America to control and dominate this. I do not want the Chinese to control and dominate it. And if we need Jensen to do that, we need Jensen to do that right now.”