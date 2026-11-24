She took aim at the president’s intervention without naming him.

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Donald Trump’s biggest MAGA cheerleader has blasted Nvidia’s surprise reinstatement of its scandal-ridden billionaire CEO after the president himself intervened on his behalf.

Far-right influencer Laura Loomer criticized the world’s second-most valuable company on Monday after its board unanimously voted to reinstate its ousted CEO, Jensen Huang, which Trump played a major part in orchestrating.

“Reinstating Jensen Huang is going to blow back on our national security,” Loomer, 33, wrote on X. “People can like the guy personally, but why are we pretending like his relationship with an alleged Chinese spy isn’t the same thing (if not worse) that we all attacked @ericswalwell for?”

Laura Loomer/X

Loomer was referring to former Rep. Eric Swalwell’s past association with a suspected Chinese spy who volunteered on his 2014 re-election campaign. Swalwell cut contact with her after an FBI briefing in 2015, and U.S. officials found no evidence she obtained classified information from him.

Loomer added, “Eventually there has to be accountability for jeopardizing US national security. China didn’t just get access to Nvidia chips by accident.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Loomer is one of Trump's loudest and most controversial supporters on the internet. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Huang, 63, resigned on November 12 from the artificial intelligence giant he co-founded amid multiple allegations of extramarital affairs, including two with Nvidia subordinates.

Four days earlier, the Taipei-born tech boss admitted to being unfaithful to his wife following reports of a relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese business executive whom U.S. intelligence agencies reportedly suspect of spying for Beijing.

Alice Huang, who is not related to the tech billionaire, formerly worked at the Singapore-based AI firm Megaspeed, which is under criminal investigation in the U.S. over allegations of illegally smuggling Nvidia’s semiconductors to China. Megaspeed denies wrongdoing.

Huang admitted to an extramarital relationship with Alice Huang, who is an alleged Chinese spy. Ann Wang/REUTERS/Ann Wang

Huang, whose net worth exceeds $140 billion, married his college sweetheart Lori Mills in 1985. The couple shares two adult children, Spencer, 35, and Madison, 34, both of whom work at Nvidia, according to the New York Times.

On Monday, Huang returned to Nvidia after the company’s board unanimously voted to reinstate him as president and CEO, despite denying such a possibility last week.

Huang returned as Nvidia's president and CEO less than two weeks after his resignation. Manami Yamada/REUTERS

Trump, 80, revealed that his administration heavily influenced the company’s decision, with the president himself assuring board members that Huang was not a national security risk and would not face criminal charges.

“I just thought he should be running the company, and I didn’t know it was going to have this kind of an impact,” Trump told The New York Times on Monday. “I’ve never seen anything quite like it, actually. The stock is up.”

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Loomer wasn’t the only right-wing figure to call out Huang’s scandal and reinstatement at Nvidia.

“I have warned the administration from the start about Communist China obtaining our most advanced chips through both smuggling and remote access,” Republican Sen. Tom Cotton wrote on X. “The controversy with Nvidia and Megaspeed is just the tip of the iceberg, and it’s not resolved because Jensen Huang has his job back.”

Sen. Tom Cotton/X

The Arkansas senator added that “Congress has much to investigate” on the matter.

Republican Sen. John Curtis of Utah shared similar grievances about the government’s role in Huang’s reinstatement.

Sen. John Curtis/X

“Nvidia’s board says it relied on input from senior U.S. officials to conclude that bringing Jensen Huang back posed no national security risk,” Curtis wrote on X. “I have some questions. Who in our government weighed in? What did they tell the board? And on what basis did the board conclude there was no risk?”

Nebraska Sen. Pete Ricketts also weighed in, saying that Huang’s “behavior does not support reinstatement” and that the company’s decision “doesn’t excuse” him from testifying before Congress next week.

Sen. Pete Ricketts/X

“It also doesn’t absolve Nvidia of answering for national security concerns and unaccounted-for chips,” the GOP senator added.