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Trump’s DOJ chief is shrugging off questions about Jensen Huang.

Laura Ingraham, 63, pressed the attorney general on Monday’s The Ingraham Angle over whether the Justice Department had cleared Jensen Huang before Nvidia handed him back the top job. Todd Blanche, 52, diverted.

Huang, 63, was reinstated as CEO of Nvidia on Monday, less than two weeks after a string of extramarital affairs forced him out, including one with a woman suspected of spying for China.

Jensen Huang has been reinstated as Nvidia's CEO. FOX NEWS

Citing a Wall Street Journal report from Monday, Ingraham said Vice President JD Vance, 42, had worked with Nvidia’s board, using the “art of persuasion” to “get it done” after consulting with Blanche himself.

According to the Journal, Vance liaised with Blanche, then spent the weekend working with Nvidia’s directors, assuring them that Washington was not concerned that Huang was a security threat.

“Well, I’m not going to comment on something the Wall Street Journal says based upon anonymous sources,” Blanche replied, referring to the unnamed U.S. official the report attributed the claims to, along with a second person with apparent knowledge of the talks.

Attorney General Todd Blanche told Fox News host Laura Ingraham he wouldn't comment on a Wall Street Journal report that JD Vance consulted him before lobbying Nvidia's board. FOX NEWS

Instead, Blanche credited the reinstatement as a group decision by the administration.

“President Trump spent a lot of time talking to a lot of leaders in his administration, which he has every right to do, including me,” Blanche said. He named Vance, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, 64; Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, 65; himself; and the intelligence community, adding that “this wasn’t a decision made in isolation.”

Then he took a swing at the media.

Carlos Barria/REUTERS

“There’s assumptions baked in around Nvidia, around what we’re looking at or not looking at. None of those were necessarily true,” he said, adding that “we can’t operate as a country... just relying on what a newspaper says.”

“I’m not going to talk about my conversations with leadership, but as the president said today...”

Interrupting him, a stone-faced Ingraham cut in: “Is the investigation closed, though, sir? Is the investigation closed down at the Justice Department?”

“That assumes there’s an investigation that’s open,” Blanche shot back. “And that’s never been discussed publicly.”

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Blanche did concede to Ingraham that two of Nvidia’s business partners were in legal trouble, but didn’t give names.

“There’s certain companies that work with Nvidia,” Blanche said. “One’s under indictment, and one’s under investigation. That’s different than Nvidia itself.”

He added that the DOJ “never talks about that, and we shouldn’t,” backing the call to reinstate Huang and arguing to Ingraham that “a lot of thoughtful process by administration officials went into this decision, and the right decision was reached, I believe.”

Since mid-2025, the Justice Department has led a criminal probe into Megaspeed, the Singapore firm where Alice Huang worked, which investigators suspect of routing Nvidia chips to China, the Journal reported.

Nvidia’s own board is also still investigating whether Huang leaked company or national-security secrets to Alice.

The SEC has looked into whether the chipmaker misled investors, as the California attorney general subpoenaed it last week. Huang still faces closed-door questioning from three House committees on Dec. 1, and then must testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Dec. 3.

Evelyn Hockstein/Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Trump, 80, however, had been happy to speak for Blanche hours earlier.

“The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct,” the president wrote on Truth Social on Monday.

Nvidia President and CEO Jensen Huang attends a luncheon for tech leaders hosted by US President Donald Trump. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The White House was just as happy to give Trump credit. “President Trump was totally involved, and this is a great decision by the Nvidia board. We have to protect our geniuses,” White House communications director Steven Cheung told the Journal.

The board also said it had relied on input from the government. It said it was “confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk.”

Some Republicans aren’t convinced. “No national security risk? Based on what?” Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn asked.

Nvidia and the vice president’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

According to the Journal, Trump and Vance see Huang, a longtime champion of open-source AI, as a check on rivals that keep their models closed.

“Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family,” Huang said in a statement released by Nvidia announcing his return. “I can’t wait to get back to work.”