Spring Is Here—Kick Off the New Season With a UV-Free Tan (and 25 Percent Off!)

You already know that using a natural-looking self-tanner is the best way to achieve a healthy-looking tan without exposing yourself to cancerous (and age-accelerating) damage from the sun’s rays, but applying sunless tanning products also serve a number of off-label uses like concealing cellulite, scars and bruises as well. Heck, you can even create a subtle contour with the right facial self-tanner (not recommended for beginners, though.)

Sadly, even some of the most well-versed beauty connoisseurs often shy away from DIY self-tanning thanks to the potential risk of ending up looking like a certain former president or a straight-up tangerine. The good news is that with the right formula and tools (the best ones are pigmented with neutral-toned browns as opposed to warmer tones) will leave you looking like a bronzed goddess—sans the orange tint, streaks, and the dreaded B.O.-like stench that many self-tanners leave behind.

As a former spray tan addict (not a financially sustainable habit, let me tell you), I am pretty experienced in at-home sunless tanning, and my favorite brand is Coco & Eve (well, it’s a tie with Tan-Luxe). Both brands are free of the intense self-tanning odor and offer formulas with customizable intensity levels, so you can achieve a bespoke glow from the comfort of your own home.

If you’re not familiar with Coco & Eve’s sunless tanning line, now’s the perfect time to try out some of their best-selling formulas, as they’re offering 25 percent off their self-tanning range from now through March 24 when you enter the code TAN25 at checkout. With spring just around the corner and mask mandates lifting in much of the country, it’s the perfect time to give your skin a UV-free glow up. I also love that Coco & Eve's self-tanning products go the extra mile offering anti-aging skincare benefits too—I mean, who doesn't love a two-in-one product? Not sure where to begin? Scroll through below to check out some of Coco & Eve’s best-selling products to stock up on while they’re on sale.

Coco & Eve Bronzing Face Drops Down from $27.90 Simply add a few drops (or more, depending on your desired tan level) to your favorite serum or moisturizer and wake up with a healthy-looking glow. Best of all, these self-tanning drops are infused with anti-aging and moisturizing ingredients like aloe and hyaluronic acid, so they improve and nourish the skin while helping you fake a sunkissed tan. "These Tan Drops give my face the most natural and healthy-looking tan. It contains healthy ingredients including Banana, Coconut Water, Dragon Fruit. It is 100% natural and contains 5 different Hyaluronic Acids. For the smoothest application, I like to add a few drops to my moisturizer!" one reviewer says. Buy at Coco & Eve $ 20

Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Self-Tanning Bundle Down from $75 This self-tanning bundle comes with everything you need for an even, orange-tint-free self-tan from home, including their best-selling self-tanning mousse, a mitt for flawless and hassle-free application, and a kabuki brush for harder to reach areas and the face. "Doesn’t smell bad like some others, and goes on super smooth. Color is gorgeous, looks natural, and doesn’t have any orange tint AND makes your skin look soooo healthy. Doesn’t leave streaks or blotches and fades perfectly without leaving patches. I love it!!!" one enthusiastic shopper wrote. Buy at Coco & Eve $ 47

Coco & Eve Glowy Face Set Down from $88 Fake the look of a tropical vacation glow while also helping to retain proper moisture levels and strengthening the skin's barrier with this skin-enhancing set, which includes their coveted facial self-tanning drops and their Tasmanian Spring Water Hydration Boost Cream. "Amazing! Love this stuff. The smell is light and clean. Coverage is simple, as well as soft and smooth- no streaks!!! Camouflaged my skin to show it more youthful plus less bumpy. Major score!!" one five-star reviewer wrote. Buy at Coco & Eve $ 63 Free Shipping | Free Returns

