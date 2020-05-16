Since You Can’t Hit the Beach to Lay Out In the Sun, It May Be Time to Try Some Self-Tanner

Every year I look forward to spending hours upon hours by a pool or on the beach when summer hits. Unfortunately, it seems that things are a little dicey when it comes to spending a lot of time outside around people. The beaches are mostly closed and I don’t have an outdoor space of my own to lounge in. So, I may make the decision to use self-tanner to give my skin a sunkissed look without breaking quarantine. Self-tanner may not be a normal thing to stock your beauty supplies with but these days, nothing is normal. If you can’t hit the beach to lay out in the sun, some of these may be your next best option.

FOR THE NEWCOMER

Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Body Mousse If you’re new to tanning, opt for a mousse that’s on the lighter side. This tinted mousse dries in 60 seconds and can even be applied the next day if you want a deeper color. Buy on Amazon $ 11 Free Shipping

FOR THOSE WHO’VE DONE THIS BEFORE

St. Tropez Self Tan Bronzing Mousse This classic self-tanning mousse dries in 60 seconds and is super easy to apply. For best application, grab a mitt to make sure you get a streak-free experience. Buy on Amazon $ 42 Free Shipping

FOR JUST YOUR FACE

Bliss Stay-Cay Glow Gradual Bronzing Overnight Mask Beauty sleep? More like tanning sleep. This overnight mask is made without phthalates or parabens and is vegan, too. It’s coconut-scented and transfer-free so you can sleep soundly and wake up like you spent the day lying on the beach. Buy on Target $ 13

FOR JUST A HINT OF COLOR

L'Oreal Sublime Glow Daily Moisturizer This moisturizer gives you a soft summer glow with mango butter, vitamin E, and sweet almond oil. It's a daily moisturizer, which means you can use it every day and build your tan, which starts to show after two to three days of use. Buy on Amazon $ 9 Free Shipping

FOR THOSE WITH DRY SKIN

Lancôme Flash Bronzer Tinted Self-Tanning Body Gel This easy-to-use body gel dries in just four minutes and will leave your skin softer and smoother than before. It’s packed with vitamin E, plus hints of jasmine and honey fragrance. Buy on Macy's $ 42

FOR THOSE WITH SENSITIVE NOSES

St. Tropez Gradual Tan Watermelon Infusion Body Lotion If you’ve never used self-tanner before, here’s a heads up: it can smell kinda funky. This option, which includes hyaluronic acid for moisture plus a bright watermelon scent to make you really feel like it’s summer. Buy on Macy's $ 25

