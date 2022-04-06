Authorities Call Amir Locke’s Death a ‘Tragedy’—but Won’t Charge His Killer

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office will not pursue charges against the officers involved in the February shooting of Amir Rahkare Locke, a 22-year-old Black man who was fatally shot within seconds of Minneapolis police entering an apartment with a no-knock warrant for a case that had nothing to do with him.

“Amir Locke’s life mattered,” Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a Wednesday statement. “After a thorough review of all available evidence, however, there is insufficient admissible evidence to file criminal charges in this case. Specifically, the State would be unable to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt any of the elements of Minnesota’s use-of-deadly-force statute that authorizes the use of force by Officer [Mark] Hanneman.”

“Nor would the State be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt a criminal charge against any other officer involved in the decision-making that led to the death of Amir Locke,” the statement added.

Freeman and Ellison were expected to hold a press conference on Wednesday afternoon about the decision, and noted they had already met with the Locke family to deliver the news. Hanneman, the officer who shot and killed Locke, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The decision not to press charges against the officers was virtually certain to raise ire in Minneapolis, a metropolitan area stained by high-profile killings of Black men at the hands of law enforcement in recent years. It came as the city was still grappling with demands for racial justice after three former Minneapolis police officers were convicted in a federal trial over the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

Authorities have conceded that Locke was not the intended subject of the St. Paul homicide investigation that prompted a Minneapolis SWAT team to execute a no-knock search warrant at the Balero Flats apartment building around 7 a.m. on Feb. 2.

Police records made public in March show that St. Paul police asked for search warrants to be conducted in Minneapolis for three apartments, including the one where Locke was shot. Multiple local outlets have reported that St. Paul cops did not ask for the highly controversial no-knock procedure—one they themselves have avoided in recent years—only for their colleagues in Minneapolis to insist on one, going so far as to claim it would actually improve safety.

“He should be alive today, and his death is a tragedy. Amir Locke was not a suspect in the underlying Saint Paul criminal investigation, nor was he named in the search warrants,” Ellison and Freeman’s statement said. “Amir Locke is a victim. This tragedy may not have occurred absent the no-knock warrant used in this case. ”

The joint report from the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office and the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office recapped that nine officers entered the apartment around 6:47 a.m. that day. The report said they announced “police, search warrant” as they entered.

In gruesome footage of the incident captured on body-camera video, Locke can be seen wrapped in a blanket in the dark apartment only lit by a television.

The report states that the video shows the officers shouting “show your hands” and “get on the ground” as Locke stirs. As he begins to move from the couch, a pistol can be seen in his hands.

It takes about nine seconds before Minneapolis police officer Mark Hanneman begins shooting, hitting Locke three times, according to a police report obtained by The Daily Beast.

The police report and video both showed that Locke was armed at the time—but while the police suggested he was aiming the firearm at officers, in the video the gun does not seem to be aimed at anyone. The video shows an officer firing three shots while Locke—still wrapped in a blanket—falls to the floor.

The report explaining the lack of charges on Wednesday claimed that the gun was in fact pointed at least generally toward the officer who fired the fatal shots.

“Video shows Mr. Locke under the blanket holding a firearm that was initially held parallel to the ground before being dropped to about a 45-degree angle, then being raised again in the direction of Officer Hanneman,” the report states.

Hanneman was previously placed on administrative leave per department policy. But if his future in the department was unclear, absent federal intervention, he appeared to have ducked any kind of criminal liability.

“While the elements of at least one criminal offense could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, the evidence cannot disprove any element of the authorized-use-of-deadly-force defense beyond a reasonable doubt," the report added. “We recognize that this decision may seem unfair, especially given the nature of the entry and the inability to know what Mr. Locke intended to do.”