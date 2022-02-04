Body Camera Footage of Amir Locke Shooting Released

The Minneapolis Police Department released body camera footage on Thursday evening showing the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Amir Rahkare Locke after several officers entered his apartment.

Authorities on Thursday also released documents identifying Officer Mark Hanneman as the individual who fatally shot Locke Wednesday morning at the Balero Flats apartment building.

In the footage, Locke can be seen wrapped in a blanket in a dark apartment with the television on. Police unlock the door and enter without knocking, shouting “Police! Face forward!” Locke stirs under the blanket, moving from the couch cushions to the floor. A pistol can be seen in his hand. Nine seconds elapse before police begin shooting.