Cops Identify Trio Accused of Kidnapping 3-Month-Old From Granny’s Home

Authorities in Northern California have identified the trio accused of snatching a baby boy from his grandmother’s apartment as she briefly stepped outside to unload groceries from her car.

The San Jose Police Department on Wednesday named the suspects as area residents Jose Roman Portillo, 28; Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, 43; and Baldomeo Sandoval, 37.

SJPD spokesman Sgt. Christian Camarillo confirmed the arrests to The Daily Beast. The three are charged with kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, child abduction, and home invasion.

“During the investigation, detectives learned that prior to the kidnapping, Suspect Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez had transported the victim and the victim’s grandmother to run errands,” said a statement released by the SJPD. “As Suspect Ramirez’ statement changed several times during the interview process, the Detectives detained her as a person of interest. Suspect Sandoval was identified as an additional suspect in the case and was also detained and interviewed. Based on their statements, and evidence obtained during the investigation, Detectives placed both Ramirez and Sandoval under arrest.”

Portillo, who was seen on surveillance video arriving at the grandmother’s home carrying a child’s car seat, “unlawfully entered the residence and kidnapped” 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar on Monday, according to the statement. He was arrested Tuesday morning by San Jose cops at his home in San Jose, where baby Brandon was found safe.

“The victim was transported to a local hospital and reunited with his family,” the statement read. “Out of an abundance of caution, the victim was admitted for a routine medical examination.”

Brandon’s grandmother was taking care of the child while his mother was at work, according to police. She told investigators that she did not see anyone enter her apartment or leave with the baby. The boy’s father is reportedly in prison.

SJPD officers and detectives were assisted in the investigation by agents from the FBI’s San Francisco Division. Their work, “combined with a large media push,” led to the three suspects, police said.

Cops called the abduction “premeditated.” Portillo, Ramirez, and Sandoval remain in custody. Police have not yet said if they have determined a motive for the alleged crime.