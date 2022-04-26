Baby Boy Abducted by Stranger From Granny’s Home Is Found ALIVE

A 3-month-old baby who was abducted by a stranger from his grandmother’s apartment as she was unloading groceries has been found alive, police in San Jose, California, revealed Tuesday.

Authorities said they’ve also arrested three suspects in the kidnapping of Brandon Cuellar, who’s been taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

“Baby Brandon has been located,” police said in a tweet Tuesday. “One suspect in custody. Stay tuned for additional details.”

Cuellar was snatched from his grandmother’s home Monday afternoon as she unloaded groceries from her car, with disturbing surveillance footage showing a man walking down the street holding his carrier.

The baby’s mother, who was at work at the time of the abduction, and grandmother did not recognize the man from security footage. Brandon’s father is currently in jail.

“[The grandmother] came to this apartment, she took the baby in the apartment, went downstairs to unload some groceries,” San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said at a press conference on Monday.

“In that short amount of time, someone entered the apartment and left with the baby.”