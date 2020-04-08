CHEAT SHEET
Coronavirus Epicenter Wuhan Ends 11-Week Lockdown
China has ended its lockdown on the city of Wuhan, where the new coronavirus first spread, after 76 days. The spread of the virus has largely been contained in Wuhan, where at least 82,000 people were infected and 3,300 died, and early in the morning on April 8, the 11 million residents were allowed to leave the city’s boundaries without special dispensation. More than 65,000 have already done so, according to the Associated Press. Some conditions do apply: A mandatory government surveillance tracks who has come into contact with those who test positive for COVID-19, and exposed individuals are quarantined to their homes, the AP reported.