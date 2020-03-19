CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Wuhan Reports No New Coronavirus Cases for First Time

    GLIMMER OF HOPE

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Reuters

    The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the new coronavirus originated, reported no new cases on Thursday for the first time since January. And across China, there were no reports of new community spread cases—although 21 new cases of infected people arriving from abroad were discovered, raising the specter of a new outbreak after a prolonged lockdown appeared to get the first one under control. Nearly 81,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 in China, and at least 3,245 have died.

    Read it at Reuters
    ;