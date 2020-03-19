Wuhan Reports No New Coronavirus Cases for First Time

Read it at Reuters
The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the new coronavirus originated, reported no new cases on Thursday for the first time since January. And across China, there were no reports of new community spread cases—although 21 new cases of infected people arriving from abroad were discovered, raising the specter of a new outbreak after a prolonged lockdown appeared to get the first one under control. Nearly 81,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 in China, and at least 3,245 have died.