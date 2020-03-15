Coronavirus-Infected Kentucky Man Under Guard After Bolting Hospital
A coronavirus-infected Kentucky man who refused to self-quarantine is now under armed guard. The 53-year-old Nelson County man tested positive at the hospital and then ignored medical advice to leave. Authorities are so worried he might flout directives and common sense again that they put a law enforcement officer outside his house and got a court order to impose forced isolation. “It’s a step I hoped I’d never have to take, but we can’t allow one person who we know has the virus to refuse to protect their neighbors,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said, according to the Herald-Leader. “We’ve got to make sure that people who have tested positive, that we know could be spreading the virus, and simply refuse to do the right thing, do the right thing.”