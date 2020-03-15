Dr. Anthony Fauci Gives Americans Hard Facts on How to Save Themselves from the Coronavirus

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force, did the full Ginsburg on Sunday morning and appeared on all five major Sunday news shows to discuss the coronavirus crisis. His message: America should prepare for a nationwide shutdown to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Reacting to images of crowded bars and restaurants across the country this weekend, the infectious diseases expert noted that much of the American public did not appear to be taking the threat of the virus seriously.

“I would like to see a dramatic diminution of the personal interaction we see in restaurants and in bars,” Fauci told guest host Brianna Keilar on CNN’s State of the Union. “Whatever it takes to do that, that's what I would like to see.”

Asked on Meet the Press if it was a mistake that bars and restaurants hadn’t been temporarily shut down over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend while European countries are on lockdown to mitigate the crisis, Fauci said America should implement closures, especially “in those areas that have community spread.”

“The question is you want to bring down and hunker down everywhere, even more so,” he added. “Everybody has to get involved in distancing themselves socially. If you are in an area where there’s clear community spread, you have to be much, much more intense about how you do that.”

Host Chuck Todd, meanwhile, wanted to know if Fauci would call for a national 14-day shutdown to slow the spread, particularly if the federal government could treat this as a natural disaster and give people money for the basics.

“You know, I would prefer as much as we possibly could,” Fauci replied. “I think we should really be overly aggressive and get criticized for overreacting.”

He also said that he had made this view known within the administration, adding that Americans should be prepared for more closures.

Fauci was also pressed on the news shows about the slow rollout of coronavirus testing across the country. Todd, for instance, said that “every week” we’ve been told that this is ramping up with no real change, so why should the public be confident that this week we’ll see anything different.

“I think the reason is because we really made somewhat of a sea change here,” the doctor responded. “Obviously, early on, we weren’t in the situation where we could actually get the tests out in a broad way.”

Fauci went on to note that the private sector getting involved meant that testing would be in “full overdrive” and we will soon see “a major escalation of capability and implementation.”